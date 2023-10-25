I’m lounging on the sofa, adorned with AR glasses that project a colossal virtual screen into the air. With high resolutions and a 120Hz refresh rate, every movement is smoother, crisper, and absolutely exhilarating.

You, too, could immerse yourself in a world where your virtual and physical realities merge. Xreal’s Air 2 glasses, priced at an accessible $399, project a virtual display of up to 330 inches, encapsulating you in a cinematic experience without the hefty price tag. A recognized leader in the Augmented Reality arena, Xreal takes your experience a notch higher with its next-generation Air 2 smart glasses, a masterpiece combining innovation and affordability.

While Rokid Max, a direct competitor, is available at the same price, it pales in comparison given the plethora of features it lacks – a testament to Xreal’s ingenuity.

Yet, the journey of smart glasses is still in its infancy. Currently, they are renowned for functions like listening to music, taking calls, and capturing photos and videos (with embedded cameras). They project a virtual display that gives the illusion of a massive screen suspended mid-air, coupled with a handful of AR tricks. But that’s just scratching the surface. Meta’s Quest 3 is a beacon of evolution, intertwining mixed reality with virtual reality, setting a benchmark that could be commonplace in consumer AR glasses in the years to come.

A close inspection of Xreal’s latest Air 2 reveals a familiar exterior, bearing resemblance to its predecessor, the first-gen Xreal Air. However, don’t be deceived by the external aesthetics; the brand has undertaken a complete overhaul of the internals. The new Air 2 is equipped with a wider, high-resolution display, enhanced lenses, superior graphics, a flexible build, and intuitive controllers, promising an unparalleled augmented reality escapade.

In a market where innovation is rapid, Xreal’s Air 2 stands distinct, a confluence of affordability, quality, and cutting-edge technology. The future of augmented reality is here, and it is more accessible and mesmerizing than ever before.

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

I’ve spent three weeks immersing myself in the world of Xreal Air 2 AR glasses, and the experience has been nothing short of marvelous. However, my expectations extended beyond the device’s mirroring capabilities. I am optimistic that future iterations will address this and expand the horizons of what these glasses can achieve. Below, I offer a detailed review of my time with the Xreal Air 2 AR glasses.

Pros

Lightweight, Compact, and flexible

Crystal clear high-resolution massive 330-inch screen

Futuristic gaming and streaming experience

Prescription lenses are easy to install

Affordable pricing

Cons

Heats up quickly

Compatibility issues on some devices

The companion app still requires work

Xreal Air 2: Unboxing

https://youtu.be/UnqZ3GkzmJs?si=bh6p24EnYrnH86O3

Design and Fit: Sturdy and Flexible

The Air 2 stands as a testament to Xreal’s commitment to continuous improvement, boasting a design that is lighter, sturdier, more compact, and flexible compared to its predecessor, the Air. Although the two generations bear a striking resemblance in overall aesthetics, nuanced enhancements in the Air 2’s design are indicative of evolution.

To delve into specifics, the Air 2 tips the scale at a mere 72 grams. This reduction in weight, compared to the Air’s 79 grams, exemplifies a meticulous refinement process aimed at enhancing user comfort. In the domain of thickness, the Air 2 triumphs once more, being 10% slimmer than the Air, which measures 19mm. These improvements, though seemingly incremental, significantly elevate the wearability and comfort, affirming the Air 2’s position as a leader in the realm of AR glasses.

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

The integration of Sony’s new lenses in the Air 2 AR glasses epitomizes comfort and eliminates the bulkiness often associated with augmented reality eyewear. When I don these glasses, a glance in the mirror reflects back an image of me in what appears to be ordinary sunglasses. Although the inner lenses are initially visible, the inclusion of a light shield seamlessly masks them from view.

Enhancing the wearability is the innovative 3-step adjustable Rake system, coupled with refined elastic temples. These features ensure the glasses adapt automatically to the wearer’s head size, promising a bespoke fit. The inner linings, crafted from soft materials, not only amplify comfort but also exude a natural, tactile appeal.

Xreal’s meticulous attention to detail is further evidenced in the introduction of air-fit nose pads. Engineered for extended wear, these nose pads negate discomfort, ensuring day-long wearability without the slightest hint of strain. A perfect 1:1 ratio on both ends ensures optimal balance, obliterating pressure on the nose and enhancing the ergonomic fit.

Recognizing the diversity in anatomical structures, Xreal offers the Air cushion nose pads in three distinct sizes – small, medium, and large – enabling users to select according to their specific nose dimensions. My personal affinity leans towards the smaller size, a preference that extends to both the silicone tips of earbuds and glasses’ nose pads.

In the Air 2, every element is meticulously crafted, converging to create a harmony of comfort, aesthetics, and functionality. Each feature is a testament to Xreal’s unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled augmented reality experience without compromising on comfort.







Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

In addition to offering three distinct sizes of nose pads, Xreal has introduced a new detachable prescription lens for the Air 2 AR glasses, which is easy to install. Each pair of Air 2 AR glasses is equipped with two OLED displays (one in each lens), two open-ear speakers, and a dual microphone array, ensuring a rich visual and auditory experience. User controls are conveniently placed: a screen on/off button and a screen brightness adjustment control are located at the bottom left side of the glasses. For charging and data transfer needs, a USB Type-C port is positioned at the top of the left elastic temple, adding to the user-friendly design.

Specifications comparison

Air Air 2 Air 2 Pro FOV 46° 46° 46° PPD 49 49 49 PPI 3320 4032 4032 Display Sony 0.68 Micro-OLED Latest Sony 0.55 Micro-OLED Latest Sony 0.55 Micro-OLED Electrochromic Dimming / / Available Brightness 400 nits 500 nits 500 nits Thickness 21 mm 10% Thinner, 19 mm 8.5% , 19.2mm Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz after firmware update Up to 120hHz Up to 120hHz Weight 79g 72g 75g

Display: Clear and crisp

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

The Air 2 is at the forefront of next-generation AR optic technology. Xreal touts it as the world’s first AR glasses equipped with Sony’s cutting-edge OLED displays. Enhanced clarity and crispness characterize the Air 2’s visuals, a feat achieved through the integration of Sony’s Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) 0.55-inch Micro-OLED displays.

Each of the two Micro-OLED displays delivers a maximum resolution of 1920×1080, an ultra-high contrast ratio of 100,000:1, and 500 nits of peak brightness, a significant improvement from the previous 400 nits. These advancements result in content that is 25% brighter on the virtual screen, even in outdoor settings, compared to its predecessor. Users can expect an incredibly sharp, crystal clear, richly colored, and visually stunning experience.

Adding to its accolades, both models in the Xreal Air 2 series (Air 2 and Air 2 Pro) have received TUV Rheinland color accuracy certification. This ensures that users will enjoy high color performance while the glasses minimize the impact of blue light and reduce visual fatigue caused by screen flicker. The Air 2 is also graced with the Eye Comfort (AR) certification, attesting to its high-quality display that not only ensures improved eye health but also guarantees a comfortable user experience.

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

These projectors offer capabilities beyond the ordinary; they have the ability to project an expansive 330-inch virtual screen from a distance of about 6m, guaranteeing an extraordinary entertainment experience devoid of eye strain.

The Air 2 stands alone as the world’s first AR glasses capable of projecting such a massive virtual screen. Its 46° larger field of view immerses you in an experience akin to sitting in a cinema theater. The screen operates at a base refresh rate of 60Hz, which can be amplified to 120Hz through Air casting, ensuring fluid motion and enhanced visual appeal.

One minor issue I’ve noted is that the virtual screen is slightly lower on the right side by default. This alignment obstructs the visibility of the lower right-side corner portion. However, this is not a significant concern, as users can easily adjust the screen’s positioning via the Nebula app or Xreal Beam, ensuring an optimized viewing experience.

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

So far, I’ve observed that the Air 2’s display is significantly brighter, rendering stunning, clear, and crisp visuals that enhance the experience of gaming and movie-watching. Reading is also a pleasure, with texts appearing distinctly visible. I had the opportunity to view some immersive 3D cinematic and high-resolution videos on the Air 2, and the experience was fabulous.

My engagement didn’t stop there; I delved into first-person shooter games on my PC, including titles like CS: GO, Valorant, and NFS Payback while wearing these AR glasses. The experience was breathtaking. The responsiveness and absence of lag or ghosting during gameplay made everything feel smooth and immersive. It was evident that these glasses, supporting FHD resolution, were engineered for such interactive experiences. The video quality is impressive, to say the least.

However, as exceptional as the Air 2 is, my anticipation leans towards the incorporation of higher-resolution displays in Xreal’s future AR wearables to further elevate the visual experience.

Sound: Smooth and Loud

Xreal has completely overhauled the sound system in the Air 2 glasses. They now feature all-new dual open-ear speakers, strategically located at the bottom of the elastic temples on both sides.

Xreal has integrated a distinctive spatial wrap-around audio speaker system, providing an ambiance reminiscent of a cinema theater. These dual open-ear speakers produce an outstanding sound experience with notable bass, intricate details, and an enveloping audio quality like never experienced before.

The positioning of the speakers is impeccable, capturing every nuanced detail of the sound. During my local commutes, I was particularly impressed with the audio quality these speakers provided. Xreal’s addition of the spatial wrap sound feature is the proverbial cherry on top for the Air 2, further augmenting the immersive audio experience while on the move. However, it’s worth noting that while these compact speakers do provide respectable bass and clarity across low, high, and mid frequencies, they aren’t designed to rival larger, specialized audio systems. For those seeking an even more immersive sound experience, I’d recommend supplementing with earbuds.







Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

These smart glasses are not merely designed for entertainment such as watching movies; they are also functional for calls and meetings. During a video chat with a friend, the AR glasses performed impressively, delivering a crystal-clear audio experience without any noticeable lags or drops. This can be attributed to the EQ-calibrated beamforming microphones that capture voice with precision. Additionally, the built-in noise and echo cancellation features ensure that background sounds are filtered out, offering crisp and clear audio during calls.

Performance and Connectivity: Still needs some work here

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

Earlier, I discussed the display and sound quality; now, let’s delve into the overall performance. To be frank, while these glasses deliver impressive visuals and an immersive sound experience, they have a significant drawback: they heat up rapidly. For instance, when you use these AR glasses, they function without issue for the initial twenty to thirty minutes. However, after that duration, they begin to heat up to a noticeable degree. Xreal must address this heat management issue. This flaw considerably marred my overall viewing experience.











Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

Setting up the Xreal Air 2 glasses is straightforward. They come with a USB Type C-to-Type C cable; simply plug it into a compatible device, and you’re set. While this process is smooth for certain devices, it can be problematic for others due to connectivity issues inherent to the Xreal Air 2 smart glasses. Xreal provides a list of devices that support direct connection. It’s worth noting that iPhones are fully compatible, so the main concern is for Android users, especially those without flagship models. If you’re considering these AR glasses, please verify your phone’s compatibility first.

The connectivity challenge extends to many Android users, but Xreal offers a solution: the Xreal Beam, which is available for purchase separately.

Nebula: Xreal’s companion app, lets you immerse in the AR world

Xreal has developed the Nebula app to optimize the AR experience, but it comes with a limitation: the app is currently available only for compatible Android devices and Macs, excluding iPhone and Windows users. Furthermore, the Air 2 features 3DoF head-tracking, enabling various AR functionalities. Unfortunately, since the Nebula app isn’t compatible with either of my devices (an Android smartphone and a Windows laptop), I can’t provide feedback on its performance. I hope Xreal addresses these compatibility issues promptly. I’ll update this review once the app becomes universally accessible.

Xreal Beam

Xreal’s Beam is an invaluable accessory for devices that aren’t directly compatible with the Xreal Air 2 AR glasses. So, what is the purpose of the Xreal Beam?

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

Priced from $119, the Xreal Beam facilitates both wired and wireless connections via mirror casting to the Xreal Beam, allowing users to enjoy games and movies directly from their smartphones, tablets, or Nintendo Switch. Internally, the Xreal Beam boasts 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a robust 4870mAh battery, delivering up to 3.5 hours of usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 27W fast charging, enabling 50% battery recharge in just 30 minutes.

The Beam’s design is notably compact, comfortably fitting in my hand and easily sliding into my pocket. It features tactile buttons: a power button on top, a prominent circular dial on the front for navigation, and a central confirmation button. Directly below, there’s a combined home/back button. The right side houses a volume rocker, while the left features a mode switch button, offering three distinct modes. In terms of connectivity, the Beam includes two USB Type-C ports on the bottom – one for the glasses and another for charging or connecting other devices. An LED strip, located above the navigation buttons, indicates the Beam’s battery status.

Image Credit- Abhinav Fating| AndroidGuys

Xreal’s Beam is a key accessory for those devices not directly compatible with the Xreal Air 2 AR glasses. So, what exactly does the Xreal Beam offer?

Weighing a mere 153 grams, the Beam boasts a compact and lightweight design, making it supremely portable. Beyond compatibility, the Xreal Beam provides three distinct display modes: Body Anchor, Smooth Flow, and Side View. Additionally, users can customize their viewing experience by selecting from three virtual screen sizes, ranging from a base size of 32 inches to an expansive 320 inches, viewable from roughly 10 meters away. This ensures immersive visuals without causing eye strain.

You should buy this if…

You are looking for a new option in AR wearables

You want a massive virtual screen

You want AR glasses for gaming and streaming

You want lightweight and compact AR glasses

You shouldn’t buy this if…

Your device isn’t compatible with Air 2

You have a low-budget

Final Thoughts

Xreal has truly impressed with their Air 2 AR glasses. The company has introduced notable upgrades, solidifying the product’s position as one of the best AR glasses available. The Air 2 boasts a completely revamped cinematic sound system that delivers top-notch audio, whether you’re immersed in a game or engrossed in a movie. Paired with Sony’s latest micro-OLED displays, users can experience crystal clear visuals on a screen that can expand up to an unprecedented 330 inches—setting a new standard for AR glasses.

However, while these enhancements are praiseworthy, there are areas that require attention. Foremost is the heating issue. Xreal must address this in the Air 2 to ensure that the user experience isn’t compromised. Fortunately, it seems likely that this can be rectified with a firmware update. There’s also room for improvement regarding compatibility and the companion app.

Flaws aside, the Air 2 AR glasses remain my top pick. Their competitive pricing combined with an ergonomic, lightweight, and premium design make them a standout choice in the market.

Where to buy the Xreal Air 2 AR Glasses

Starting at $399/€399, the Air 2 is now up for pre-order in the US and UK via Xreal’s official website, with shipping set to commence in mid-November. This iteration sees Xreal adding a vibrant new color option: Carmine Red, which joins their signature Graphite Gray. To further enhance the aesthetics of the Air 2 glasses, Xreal is also offering the Kaleido Kit—a set of adhesive skins that can dramatically transform their appearance. This kit boasts six distinctive color choices: Verdigris, Royal Blue, Navy Blue, Jonquil, Dartmouth Green, and Dale Dogwood.