Selecting the perfect username for your social media account can be a tricky affair. Unless you go with your personal name or some professional brand, you’ll likely create something that’s related to one of your favorite topics.

While you may have loved being xRickMortyFan69x for a few years, it’s understandable if you might like to change things up a bit. Fortunately, Instagram makes it possible for you to change your username.

Whether you want to switch things up to show your appreciation for a new hobby, artist, character, or movie, or if you’d like to just go with your actual name, it’s a pretty change to make.

Select social media platforms may limit the number of times you can change your username; however, Instagram doesn’t care to place that sort of restriction. Indeed, you can hop from one name to another as often as you want.

Here, we’ll show you two ways to go about changing your Instagram username; via the mobile app and through the website on a desktop.

It’s worth pointing out that you can select any username you want so long as it is 30 characters or less and is comprised of letters, numbers, underscores, and periods. Sorry, you can’t use special characters or emojis.

Your username must be unique, but the display name can be whatever you want. And should you wish to revert back to your previous one, Instagram will hold onto it for 14 days before allowing anyone else to use it.

If your account has a large following, your username change may need to be reviewed by Instagram before it’s finalized. Should that be the case, you’ll be notified when the review is complete.

How to change your Instagram username using the Android app

As of mid-2021, you can find change your Instagram username in the mobile app by following these simple steps.

Log into your Instagram account on your phone Tap on the icon for your account in the bottom right corner In the middle of your screen, select the dropdown for ‘Edit Profile’ Under the Username section, delete or revise the name to your liking Tap the check mark in the top right corner

That’s it, you’re all set!

If you want to change your username from a PC, you can log into the website and make the adjustment in a few short steps. While you don’t have all of the functionality of the mobile app experience, the desktop does allow for managing your account.

How to change your Instagram username using the website