Airdrop is one of the most useful features in the Apple ecosystem and is also one of the main reasons that most people stay in the Apple Ecosystem. Using Airdrop you can easily and seamlessly transfer files, photos, videos, and even share your clipboard across your Apple devices like your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook or Mac PC.

While there is no built-in equivalent to Airdrop for Android phones, you can still manage a workaround by getting a feature similar to Airdrop for Android and share files, photos, videos, and even your clipboard between your Android and Windows devices by following the below step by step instructions.

How to get Airdrop for Android phone and Windows 10 PC

Step 1:

First, go to the link and download a tool called KDE Connect on your Windows PC. This is essential for getting a feature similar to Airdrop on your Android phone.

Step 2:

Now open the downloaded file on your Windows PC and follow the installation instructions to install the KDE connect tool.

Step 3:

Once KDE connect has been successfully installed to your Windows PC, open it by either double-clicking on the shortcut on the desktop or by searching for it in the start menu.

After opening it, you can find the KDE connect icon on your Windows taskbar. Right-click on this icon and select the configure option from the pop-up menu to continue.

Step 4:

Now install the KDE Connect Android app on your Android phone from the Google Play Store and open the app on your device.

Step 5:

Make sure that your Android phone and your Windows PC are both connected to the same WiFi network before you proceed.

Once you open the Android app on your phone, it will automatically detect your Windows PC and it will display it under the available devices column.

Just click on your Windows device’s name and then click on the ‘request pairing’ to proceed.

Step 6:

Once you have clicked on the ‘request pairing’ button on your Android phone you will be getting a notification on your Windows PC to accept the pairing request. Click on accept and your devices will now be connected.

You can now find several options enabled on the KDE Connect Android app including options to send files to your Windows PC, send SMS, sync your notifications, control your media, and even notify your calls.

Step 7:

All your notifications and clipboard will now be synced between your devices and you can copy something on your Windows PC and paste it directly on your Android phone and vice versa.

If the notifications or messages in your Android device are not being synced to your Windows PC, make sure you have provided the KDE Connect Android app on your phone the necessary permissions to access your notifications or messages.

You can also share files, photos, and videos from your Android phone to your Windows PC by simply selecting the file you want to share and then once you click on the share icon, the KDE connect option will be added to your device’s share sheet using which you can directly share whatever you want from your Android phone to your Windows PC. This is how you get a feature just like Airdrop, if not better, on your Android phone.

The KDE Connect app on your Windows PC will allow you to configure different settings and features that you need based on your personal preferences. Apart from allowing you to sync your notifications, reply to your messages, and sync your clipboard, KDE connect also has some advanced features, including finding the location of your Android device, using your Android phone as a virtual trackpad, and even use it for remotely controlling your Windows device.

If you think you don’t need any of the features that are provided by the KDE connect app you can disable them from the Windows app interface by selecting your device and then disabling it from the available plugins.

Additional features

While the KDE Connect app for your Android device provides Airdrop like functionality by allowing you to sync your messages, share your clipboard, and files between your Android phone and Windows devices, it also has several other useful features that you might find interesting.

You can right-click on the KDE Connect app icon on the Windows taskbar from your PC and select your device from the pop-up menu to perform quick actions like ringing your device, checking the battery status, sending files and photos, or even access the messages and files from your Android phone.

If you have any questions regarding the installation or the setup process of the KDE Connect app on your Android or your Windows devices, feel free to let us know in the comments below.