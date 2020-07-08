How to create and share WhatsApp QR code for groups

WhatsApp recently released a feature that allowed you to share contacts using a QR Code. This allowed for users to share their own and scan other QR Codes, saving users the trouble of exchanging mobile numbers or contact details. A new feature lets you share WhatsApp QR Code for groups, allowing you to invite others to join your private groups.

The feature is currently in beta, but once it becomes public will maintain the same steps.

A pre-requisite to this step is being the Admin of a group. This helps prevents members of the group from abusing the feature.

In addition, the QR code is static. Anyone with access to the QR code can join the group, so be careful who you share it with.

Step 1.

If you are the admin of a group, tap on your group settings. You can quickly access this by pressing the header of your group.

Alternatively, you can also press the three dots at the top right of the group window, and tapping on Group info.

Step 2.

Tap on Invite via link. You’ll see a lot of options here, but there will be a new option for QR Code, tap on that.

WhatsApp will generate a QR code for that group.

Step 3.

If you’re looking at scanning the code, go back to your main screen on WhatsApp (where all your chats are located).

Press the 3 dots at the top right of the screen and choose Settings. Look to the right of your name and status to see a QR Code icon.

Once you tap on it, swipe to the right and you’ll get the option to scan a WhatsApp QR Code.

If you’re looking to share the code, you can take a screenshot of the QR code and send it to the person for them to scan via their computer screen using their phone.

Alternatively, if the person is in physical distance, they can also scan the code directly from your phone screen.

The feature is currently in Beta, and might not be available to all users. You’ll have to wait patiently for the feature to become public.

With the help of QR codes, adding people to a group is now further streamlined. You no longer have to add a person as a contact to add them to a group.

