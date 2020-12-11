How to crossplay Brawalhalla on Mobile with other platforms

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play 2D Fighter Developed by Blue Mammoth Games and Published by Ubisoft. It is available on the PC, Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch. It offers cross-platform play across all platforms amongst each other.

Today we are going to take a look at how to crossplay Brawlhalla on Mobile with players on other platforms.

Pre-Requisites

The only pre-requisite on Android is Google Play Games. The game will prompt you to install it when you first launch the game on your smartphone or tablet.

Let’s get to the guide!

When you have downloaded and installed the game, wait for it to take you to the main menu.

The game doesn’t have a native friends list feature if you’re only playing with a Google Play Account. As such, the only way to play is for you and your friend(s) to be in the same region and share the respective room code.

To start, make sure you and your friend are in the same region. You can do this by tapping the Settings icon at the top right of the screen.

Select Change Region and select your preferred region with the person you’re playing with.

Now you decide whether you’re going to host the room, or the person you’re playing with.

If you are making the room:

If you intend on being the host of the room, choose the game mode you wish to play (online play, ranked, etc.).

At the top left, you will see your unique room code that also designates your region.

You can see in my instance its SEA #313590.

When you see this code, you just have to share the numeric part with whomever you are playing with.

They can join your room by going to the main menu, choosing Custom Game Room.

Then choose Join Room.

Share the numerical code with your phone which they will have to enter to enter the room. Make sure you both have set the same region from your main menu.

With that, your friend should be able to join your lobby.

Keep in mind, you will only be able to see each other once you both have chosen your fighters.

If you are joining the room:

If you are looking to join your friend, the steps are simpler.

Have your friend make the room they wish, and tell them to write the numerical combination.

Navigate to the main menu and choose Custom Game Room.

Choose Join Room.

Enter the room code your friend gives to you.

Once you both have chosen your fighters, you will see each other.