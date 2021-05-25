I’m not a real advocate for the use of all caps, but there are times when it’s appropriate. Say when your football team wins, or a trailer for the latest Marvel show from Disney+ just dropped. Like it or hate it, sometimes you just need to write in all caps.

The problem is, you’ve probably noticed there is no Caps Lock key on the Chromebook keyboard layout. It seems Google is not a fan of Caps Lock either, or perhaps they don’t deem it important enough to dedicate an entire key to it.

Advertisements

Don’t worry though, because there’s still a way to enable CapsLock on a Chromebook and it’s easier than you might think.

1. Locate where the Caps Lock key is usually found. In its place, there will be a key with a magnifying glass on it that functions as a shortcut for searching on a Chromebook.

2. Press down the alt key + search key simultaneously, and this will enable Caps Lock on your Chromebook.

Tip: Without a dedicated key and indicator on the keyboard, it can often be difficult to tell if Caps Lock is currently on or not. If you ever want to know if Caps Lock is currently enabled on your Chromebook, then look at the bottom right corner. There will be an icon in the system tray and a notification informing you that Caps Lock is turned, as well as telling you how to disable it.

3. When you’re done, press the alt key + search key to disable Caps Lock and go back to normal.

Tip: Caps Lock can also be disabled by pressing the Shift key as well.

If you need a little more help, then Google even has a video walkthrough from its Chromebook YouTube channel we’ve embedded below.

That’s it, that’s all there was to it. See, I told you it was easy.