How to use Watch Party with Amazon Prime Video to stream videos together online

We’ve seen a lot of normal every day activities change during the coronavirus pandemic. Some have changed for the short term, but some will be long-lasting changes. Before COVID-19 hit a lot of us took for granted the ability to get together with friends and family to watch movies and TV.

Fortunately, many of the streaming services have stepped up with Watch Party features to allow us to stream together while apart. Some of the services that support this include Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Today, we’ll look at how to start a Watch Party on Prime Video so you can watch your favorite shows and movies with others.

Heads Up!

Before you get started, every member of the watch party must either rent or own the video you’d like to watch. Alternatively, if it is a Prime eligible video title, then every member will need to be a Prime subscriber.

Furthermore, Watch Party is only available on the web at this time. Every member will need to use the browser on their computer to join, and Apple’s Safari browser is not supported.

Let’s Go!

Now, follow these simple steps below and get to binge-watching with your friends and family.

1. Open the video title you’d like to watch in Prime Video using your desktop browser.

2. Click on the “Watch Party” icon.

3. Enter the name you’d like to use while chatting and click Create Watch Party.

4. Copy the link to your Watch Party and share it with up to 100 friends. Remember, each person will also need to be a Prime member or they will need to rent or buy the same video title.

That’s all there is to it. Once everyone joins in, the host of the Watch Party can start the video. It’s important to note only the host will have control over the playback of the video, just like in the good ole days when one person was in control of the remote.