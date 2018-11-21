Get to Know: Mint Mobile

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Not nearly as many, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

It might surprise you to know that companies such as MetroPCS, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless operate on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T networks, respectively. These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

In this write-up, we will profile Mint Mobile — an online-only MVNO who specializes in bulk savings.

About

Mint Mobile (previously Mint SIM) was launched in 2016 by Ultra Mobile, and utilizes T-Mobile towers to provide nationwide coverage. Mint exists online-only as they trumpet the savings passed on to consumers by not having to maintain a physical storefront.

Known as one of the most inexpensive providers within its category, Mint accomplishes this with a bit of a different take on prepaid plans. By selling data in bulk (blocks of months), customers receive deeper discounts than typical monthly fare.

Rate Plans

As mentioned, Mint offers different packages in bulk. In general, all plans include unlimited talk, text and data. Subscribers choose how much of that data you wish to be high-speed 4G LTE on a monthly basis.

3 Month Plans

$15.00 per month – 2GB (introductory; reg. $23)

$20.00 per month – 5GB (introductory; reg. $30)

$25.00 per month – 10GB (introductory; reg. $38)

6 Month Plans

$18.00 per month – 2GB

$24.00 per month – 5GB

$30.00 per month – 10GB

12 Month Plans

$15.00 per month – 2GB

$20.00 per month – 5GB

$25.00 per month – 10GB

As you can see the longer the term, the more cost-effective it becomes. Even if you start with the special promo pricing for 3 months, if you then agree to a year-long commitment, you will get the introductory monthly rate.

Bring Your Own Device

Customers can purchase unlocked devices and potentially finance through SmartPay, but Mint started out as a “Bring Your Own Phone” carrier and it is still a highly-promoted option. Mint is compatible with most unlocked GSM devices. You can check your IMEI to get started.

Extras

Mint offers a 7-day money back guarantee when test driving its 3-month plan.

Well, and they have a cutesy, clever fox mascot, so …