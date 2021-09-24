If you pay close attention to smartphones and their specifications, you’ve surely seen quite a bit of emphasis around the mobile processor. As the brain that powers the overall experience, the chipset is largely responsible for many of the other features that come with your handset.

It’s the processor that determines the quality of screen, cameras, Wi-Fi speed, and other details found in your favorite phone. It’s even responsible for how fast you can charge your device.

Qualcomm, one of the leaders in the mobile processor space, has quite a large portfolio of CPUs, with products that speak to a wide user base.

Here, we’ll showcase some of the key reasons why the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is so important. As 2021 draws to a close this is one of the premier models on the market, powering many a flagship experience.

While it won’t be an exhaustive look at the chip, it will help you get a better understanding as to the types of phones that can be built using the CPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 features

CPU Clock Speed : Up to 3.2GHz

: Up to 3.2GHz GPU : Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU

: Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU Maximum device display : 4K resolution at 60Hz, QHD+ resolution at 144Hz

: 4K resolution at 60Hz, QHD+ resolution at 144Hz Display features : HDR10+, HDR10

: HDR10+, HDR10 Wi-Fi : Wi-Fi 6 technology with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz

: Wi-Fi 6 technology with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz Fingerprint Sensor : Qualcomm 3D Sonic, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (In-Display)

: Qualcomm 3D Sonic, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (In-Display) Camera : Dual Camera, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 25 MP Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 64 MP Single Camera: Up to 200 MP

: Network Connectivity : Up to 7.5Gbps (5G) 8 carriers (mmWave) 800 MHz bandwidth (mmWave) 200 MHz bandwidth (sub-6 GHz)

: Up to 7.5Gbps (5G) Charging: Quick Charge 4+