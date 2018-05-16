In Brief: Nokia X6, HTC Exodus, and new Galaxy S9 colors

Welcome to In Brief, our periodic podcast which aims to provide you with all of the important things happening in the world of Android.

In this episode, we discuss the newly announced Nokia X6, HTC‘s big bet on the blockchain, and some brand new colors coming for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

It’s our goal to keep these podcasts short but there’s a reason we call it “The 15-minute podcast that’s never 15 minutes”. We hope you enjoy the show!

The highly-anticipated Miramar map is available PUBG Mobile, the hit mobile version of the original battle royale PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Fortnite players can game anywhere and everywhere, but all that exploration, building, scavenging and combat can leave your phone battery dead. Consider myCharge’s HubPlus which up to 4x extra battery life and features built-in micro-USB and Apple Lightning cables along with wall prongs.

The BusyKid app, now available, teaches kids basic financial skills like earning, saving, investing and budgeting to spend, engaging them in math all summer long while teaching them the value of hard work. BusyKid recommends chores for kids based on their age and parents can customize tasks and money earned.

We’re currently beta testing this podcast and doing it in the real world. We’ll iterate and improve and be on track with the formal numbering convention in no time!

*Coming Soon