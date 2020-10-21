There are plenty of wireless service providers to choose from, at least here in the United States. In fact, it may seem as if there are too many options to consider. But when it comes down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Republic Wireless, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it licenses coverage from T-Mobile.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Republic Wireless there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current T-Mobile device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy an unlocked phone for use on Republic Wireless.

Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Republic Wireless. While there’s a fairly robust handset selection to peruse, a few key models rise to the top.

What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Republic Wireless today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Google Pixel 4a

All-around Champ

One of the newest phones at the carrier, this is an excellent option for pretty much any user. It’s powerful enough for a large majority of the population but priced about half of what other brands charge.

Powered by the latest in Android, you’ll have a tough time finding a better camera experience. Small in stature, there’s a decent screen, generous battery, and solid array of hardware hiding inside.

Shop Google Pixel 4a at Republic Wireless

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Big and Beautiful

This powerhouse sits near the top of the food chain and packs all of the cutting-edge features one could want. If you’re on the hunt for latest and greatest at this carrier, you’ve found it.

Here, you get a large 6.7-inch display, a ton of storage, and hardware that will last you multiple years. Come for the multi-function capabilities of the S Pen, stay for the incredible camera that captures 8K video.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Republic Wireless

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Affordable Taskmaster

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly approach to a phone with a digital stylus, this Motorola is your ticket. Priced a fraction of the Samsung counterpart, it’s an incredible mid-range phone with a quad-camera experience.

Powered by a largely untouched Android 10, it offers up a 6.4-inch screen, a bunch of storage (128GB), and a strong battery. Throw in a headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, and dual speakers and we’ve got an affordable winner that suits many users.

Shop Motorola Moto G Stylus at Republic Wireless

Motorola Moto E

First-time Users

If you’re starting out with a smartphone for the first time, you have no idea as to what you truly need. Why drop hundreds of dollars on something only to find out it’s more than you want or use?

For your money you get a generous 6.2-inch screen, a 13-megapixel dual-camera setup, headphone jack, and decent battery. It runs a very current and largely stock Android software experience and looks really cool in Dark Sea blue.

Shop Motorola Moto E at Republic Wireless