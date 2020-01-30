Here are the best Android phones available at Tello for January 2020.

Sprint is one of the largest wireless network providers in the United States, serving more than 54 million subscribers. As you’d expect, it features quite the handset selection, including models with 5G support. But what about its prepaid brand, Tello?

Tello, as is the case with other MVNOs, has its own rate plans, customer service, and phone selection. Here, we’ll dig into the devices offered at Tello.

READ: Tello Buyer’s Guide

We’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Tello today. Although we do select one as the best overall (Editors’ Choice), the list below offers phones that work for a variety of user types.

For what it’s worth, the handset selection at Tello is rather light. To that end, we always suggest buying an unlocked phone for use with a carrier. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Samsung Galaxy S9 may be nearing its two year anniversary but that doesn’t mean it’s not powerful enough. Considering the target demographic isn’t a heavy user, there’s plenty of performance to go around.

For the money users get a 5.8-inch display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Powering things are an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. Need more room for media? Toss in a microSD card and move your games, files, and documents. And that 3,000mAh battery? Well that’s likely going to last users nearly two days per charge.

LG Stylo 5

Big, practical, and affordable, the Stylo 5 provides users with a large (6.2-inch) screen with stylus support. It’s perfect for scribbling notes, marking up documents, editing, and more.

Running Android 9 Pie, the phone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot blows the door wide open for up to 2TB external media.

Wrapping things up, the LG handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera, front-facing 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.

Motorola Moto G7 Play

We absolutely love what Motorola does with its Android phones. They run a bare bones software experience that leaves things the way Google intended, and feature affordably priced alternatives to flagships.

Here, you get a big (5.7-inch) screen, a very modern build of Android, and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.