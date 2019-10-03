The best phones available at T-Mobile

With more than 83 million subscribers, and highly-rated customer service, T-Mobile is the third largest wireless network in the US. As such, it has a wide selection of devices, including phones, tablets, watches, and more.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at T-Mobile today. Do note that this isn’t a list of the best overall which often focus on performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users and demographics.

T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Most Well-Rounded

You can’t have a list of top phone without including the latest and greatest. In this case, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Outfitted with a large screen, lots of memory, and an incredible camera experience, it’s a no-compromise device.

We love the updated S Pen experience, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is sexy, sophisticated looking, and boasts hardware that rivals all comers. The Samsung DeX Mode turns your phone into a desktop-like experience, taking advantage of all of that prowess.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Long Term Investment

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. To that end, the Galaxy S10 is that flagship device that’s built to last.

Choose from three — four, if you count 5G — versions of the phone, each of which runs Android 9 (Pie) with Samsung’s One UI. Resistant to dust and water, the Galaxy S10 line has excellent cameras, beautiful glass designs, and generous batteries — all important things to most users.

Opting for the 5G model also adds in a time of flight camera and punches up the screen and battery. Resist the urge to go all-in here as even the S10e is more than adequate for most users.

OnePlus 6T

Flagship Thriller

Sure, there’s a new model right around the corner, but we have to give the OnePlus 6T a nod here. Priced a few hundred bucks lower than what Samsung and others are doing at the high end of hardware, it’s far past time you take the brand seriously.

A large display (6.14-inches), long-lasting battery, and nearly stock Android experience are three key reasons to consider the phone. Then, factor in the still-awesome octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and you’ve got a recipe for performance.

You don’t get wireless charging, but you do get a 3.5mm headphone jack and improved resistance to water and dust.

Google Pixel 3a

All Around Value

Yes, there are many other devices with much more hardware to choose from, even at T-Mobile. Yes, they are phones that cost less and still suffice for the masses. No, you can’t beat this one.

The stock Android experience stays as current as anything you’ll find and it only get better with each, timely update. Throw in a camera that wows anyone and everyone, a solid battery, and a $400 price tag and you can understand why we love it.

Is it worth spending the extra money to get the full Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL experience? Sure, but it’s not necessary. This one has all the stuff that’s important with compromises done in just the right spots.

Motorola Moto G7 Power

Battery for Days

We say it all the time — most people don’t need, or care about high-end hardware. That’s why Motorola’s G series of phones do so well. They’re priced affordably and have all the stuff that’s important.

We love that Motorola opts to leave the Android experience largely untouched. Google’s done a great job of creating a cohesive interface so it’s nice when phone makers don’t stand in the way or try to add onto it.

The handset houses a large, 6.2-inch display and offers respectable performance and a lot of storage. Its real selling point, though, is the 5000mAh battery which puts it far above others.