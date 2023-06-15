OnePlus has unveiled its latest addition to the Nord series of smartphones, in the form of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G offers a combination of fast performance and enhanced features to cater to the needs of customers.

The Nord N30 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 50W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging.

Why It Matters

The top-level takeaway from this announcement is that OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, a smartphone that combines powerful performance, advanced camera capabilities, and an affordable price point. The device offers features usually found in premium smartphones, making them accessible to a broader audience. This matters because it provides consumers with an option to experience high-quality technology without breaking the bank.

The target demographic for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G includes individuals who value fast performance, advanced camera features, and immersive entertainment.

The smartphone boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that allows users to enjoy extended entertainment without frequent recharging. The 50W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging technology enables an 80% battery charge in just 30 minutes and doubles the battery’s lifespan. Similar to what you might find in a gaming device, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G incorporates 12 sensors to monitor temperature and prevent overheating.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G features a main camera with 108 megapixels, allowing users to capture vivid details in their photos. It offers a 3x lossless zoom for clear shots even from a distance and a 2MP depth-assist camera for improved portrait mode results. The smartphone also enhances selfies with a 16MP front camera and advanced software. Additionally, the device supports slow-motion video recording.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G offers a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD display, providing an immersive viewing experience with a high screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone’s 120Hz adaptive refresh rate optimizes battery efficiency by automatically adjusting the refresh rate based on usage. The Global DC Dimming feature enhances screen backlighting, enabling users to view content comfortably in low-light environments and reducing eye strain.

With its sleek design in Chromatic Gray, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G delivers an impressive visual appeal. The phone features a two-circle camera layout on the back, an anti-fingerprint and ceramic-like texture, and a comfortable grip thanks to its flat-edged design, 2.8D curved back, and 8.3mm thickness.

Availability

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G will be available in the United States through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. It will also be 5G compatible on Verizon’s network and BYOD authorized on AT&T’s 5G network. In Canada, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G will also be available.

Product Colorway Size Price Channels OnePlus Nord N30 5G Chromatic Gray 8+128 USD $264 T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N30 5G Chromatic Gray 8+128 USD $279.99 Metro by T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N30 5G Chromatic Gray 8+128 USD $299.99CAD $379.99 OnePlus.com, Amazon, Best Buy (U.S. & Canada)