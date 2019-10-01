The best phones available at Verizon

Here's where you should be spending your money at Verizon, updated for October 2019

Verizon has a far-reaching wireless network in the US and compliments it with a wide variety of phone choices. There’s no shortage of selection, at any price point, and the carrier does well to support its growing 5G network. Indeed, it also nabs an exclusive phone from time to time, too.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Verizon today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users.

If you’re looking for the best discounts and promotions at Verizon, we’ve got that, too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Biggest and Best

You can’t have a list of top phone without including the latest and greatest. In this case, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Outfitted with a large screen, lots of memory, and an incredible camera experience, it’s a no-compromise device.

We love the updated S Pen experience, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is sexy, sophisticated looking, and boasts hardware that rivals all comers. The Samsung DeX Mode turns your phone into a desktop-like experience, taking advantage of all of that prowess.

Bonus points are awarded for the 5G-ready version, a Verizon exclusive. If you live in a market that has the ever-expanding 5G network, the Galaxy Note 10 is on a short list of supported devices.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Future Proof Peace of Mind

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. To that end, the Galaxy S10 is that flagship device that’s built to last.

Choose from three — four, if you count 5G — versions of the phone, each of which runs Android 9 (Pie) with Samsung’s One UI. Resistant to dust and water, the Galaxy S10 line has excellent cameras, beautiful glass designs, and generous batteries — all important things to most users.

Opting for the 5G model also adds in a time of flight camera and punches up the screen and battery. Resist the urge to go all-in here as even the S10e is more than adequate for most users.

Google Pixel 3a

Unbeatable Value for the Everyman

Yes, there are many other devices with much more hardware to choose from, even at Verizon. Yes, they are phones that cost less and still suffice for the masses. No, you can’t beat this one.

The stock Android experience stays as current as anything you’ll find and it only get better with each, timely update. Throw in a camera that wows anyone and everyone, a solid battery, and a $400 price tag and you can understand why we love it.

Is it worth spending the extra money to get the full Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL experience? Sure, but it’s not necessary. This one has all the stuff that’s important with compromises done in just the right spots.

Motorola Moto Z4

Affordable Modular Flexibility

Four generations later, we’re glad to see Motorola still investing in the Moto Z line and its Moto Mods ecosystem. The Moto Z4 pushes things forward enough to keep us happy and Motorola does a great job keeping the price in line.

Enjoy a large 6.4-inch screen, the latest in Android, and a capacious 128GB storage capacity, for about half of what you’d expect to pay. We also appreciate Motorola’s keeping a 3.5mm headphone jack and adding the in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s a nice mix of old favorite and cutting edge features.

We love that users can add modules as needed or when applicable. Want a better speaker, extended battery, or physical gaming controls? Snap them on the back. Hell, you can add 5G connectivity to the phone once Verizon’s network reaches your city.

Nokia 3 V

Dirt Cheap Peace of Mind

Younger readers might not even know that there used to be a Nokia from the days before Android. Nevertheless, the stuff coming out of the brand in 2019 is among the most interesting.

Don’t be fooled by the price of the Nokia 3 V; it’s all the phone that most users need. For your money you get a large screen and a battery that lasts well beyond a day. And while those are nice, we’re bigger fans of the stock Android software and its updates and support.

When you’re buying multiple phones for a family you don’t want to break the piggy bank. These are excellent options for first time users and parents alike — and leave money in your wallet.