Unlock a new career in Google Cloud with this mastery bundle

You might not realize it, but you interact with AI technology on a regular basis. And if you do, chances are good that you take it for granted. Whether it’s a Spotify playlist, an Alexa reply, or one of the myriad cool things Google Assistant does, it’s powered by AI and cloud technology.

More and more, companies are turning to cloud technology for AI applications, and that means the demand for developers and architects is steadily rising.

The Google Cloud Platform, one of the largest in the space, is a suite of computing services and tools that power Google’s Search, YouTube, and much more. According to Glassdoor, a GCP Cloud Architect can pull in a starting salary of $120,000- $160,000. Ready for a piece of that?

Google Cloud computing isn’t exactly something you master overnight. Hell, it could take you weeks just to form a basic understanding of it. It takes time to learn topics like deploying and implementing cloud solutions, software-defined networking, or virtual private clouds.

Fortunately, you can kick-start your education with some online training. Take the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle, for instance. This comprehensive online training features nearly 58 hours of lectures and other tools to help prepare you for a career in the emerging field.

Sign up, and you’ll get lifetime access to the training so feel free to really dig in and learn things. Or, if you’re like many of us, drop in and out and spend the next year fine-tuning yourself.

Considering how incredibly valuable the information in this 8-course bundle is, $39 is a small price to pay. It’s worth upwards of $1,400 if you were to purchase yourself, but we’d never let you pay that much.

In fact, for a limited time, if you add promo code 'MerrySave15' at checkout, you can grab it from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $33.15.

