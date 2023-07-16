Actions Cameras are an on-the-go travel partner for most travelers, thanks to their portability and lightweight form factor making them one of the best alternatives to DSLR cameras. Action cameras have the capability to record high-resolution videos with more stability. So, if you are planning to get one for you then Go Pro’s Hero 11 latest action camera is available at the lowest price for $349.99 on Amazon and Best Buy. Go Pro Hero 11 registered at a $500 price tag, Best Buy’s offering straight $150 off on the Go Pro Hero 11 which is the first time dropped below $399. This is one of the best deals on the Go Pro Hero 11 you ever get and it’s a good chance probably you won’t want to miss out. And Best Buy is also offering an 8×8 Shutterfly photo book with the camera.

For those who don’t know Go Pro is one of the leading brands in offering Action cameras that came out in 2004. Go Pro Hero 11 brand’s latest action camera which was launched back in September 2022.

Go Pro Hero 11- Best action camera out on the market

Go Pro Hero 11 boasts a new 1/1.9-inch sensor with a 27MP of resolution capable of taking high-res photos/ videos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. The 27MP sensor can record video 2.7k at 240FPS, 4k at 120FPS, and a maximum of 5.3k 60FPS resolutions. With 8:7 aspect ratio captures great details and offers full freedom to change the aspect ratio of recorded videos including 16:9 for youtube, 9:16 for reels, and even 1:1 for Instagram.

You’ll get a 2.27-inch LCD touchscreen at the back which also acts as a viewfinder and for the front, it has a 1.4-inch display. The action camera offers a big 1720mAh Enduro battery providing longer battery life, especially in cold environments. Design-wise, it retains the same design as previous generation models. Its rugged design protects from accidental falls and scratches. The Go Pro Hero 11 is completely waterproof and works completely fine underwater to depths of up to 33 feet. Other notable features include 10-bit video recording, Super Photo, and HDR modes.

The all-new HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization technology offers improved stabilization for 4:3 aspect ratio footage and AutoBoost for maximum stabilization transforms the shakiest footage into silky smooth. There is no doubt the Go Pro Hero 11 is one of the best action cameras available on the market with its appealing features including a 1/1.9-inch improved camera sensor, HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, rugged design, and the discounted price of $349.99 you are getting at, is a steal deal.