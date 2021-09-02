If you think blockchain is some strange technology that magically creates Bitcoin, you don’t quite understand how things work. While they may be correlated and connected, they aren’t the same. The same goes for cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and Hyperledger. These are all concepts and technology that related to one another but each has its own distinct features and reasons to exist.

At the root of all this is blockchain, which is already revolutionizing money, applications, supply chains, contracts, and transactions., you’re not reading beyond the headlines. The applications are seemingly endless and even though we’re years into the tech, it’s still the early days. This means that there are plenty of job opportunities on the horizon.

If you want to stay ahead of the curve as a developer, you’re definitely going to need to know blockchain. This is where The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle, just $30, comes in handy.

Spanning some eight different courses, these self-led training courses provide more than 30 hours of education on blockchain, Google Cloud, DevOps, and Kubernetes. First and foremost, you’ll learn what blockchain can do, what makes it work, and how to leverage its capabilities.

Additionally, you’ll come away with an understanding of the fast-growing space that is Google Cloud. Further, there are courses on how DevOps works in cloud infrastructure, as well as training on the versatile and popular Kubernetes platform.

All told there are more than 400 lessons across the eight courses; you can even receive certification upon completion of some of the courses.

Get Started!

Ready to get started on a new career in blockchain development? Visit the AG Deals Store today and you’ll find the Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle there for just $30. Valued at roughly $100 each, you’ll have all eight courses at your disposal. Hurry, prices are subject to change.