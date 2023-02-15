OnePlus Pad Vs Xiaomi Pad 5 which tablet is best for you

OnePlus recently introduced its first-ever OnePlus Pad premium tablet and the specs it holds are looking like one of the best Android tablets in the market so far.

To see where the Oneplus tablet stands we are going to compare it with Xiaomi’s latest and OnePlus’ rival Xiaomi Pad 5. Both tablets have power-packed features that are power efficient enough to tackle heavy tasks.

Why did we choose Xiaomi Pad 5 as the formidable rival?

Xiaomi launched its latest Xiaomi Pad 5 last year and surprisingly the tablet comes with exciting features. The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet offers an eye-grabbing display, solid performance, and a budget range price point. The most arguable alternative to the iPad, Xiaomi Pad 5 is the best Android-based tablet on the market today.

Have a look at the detailed comparison of the OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5

Design and Build

OnePlus Pad: OnePlus iconic elegant design with CNC-finished aluminum alloy crafts, Cambered frame design, 552g weight

Xiaomi Pad: Plastic build with an aluminum frame, 511g weight

OnePlus Pad inherits the elegant and purposeful design with CNC machined aluminum alloy back panel, while the Xiaomi Pad 5 has an entire plastic back and the frame is aluminum.

OnePlus Pad comes in a sole color option- Halo Green. Talking about its back panel, OnePlus integrated the rear camera at the center of the tablet which is a notable difference. OnePlus uses the Cambered frame design in the OnePlus Pad to make the device lighter and thinner.

On the Other hand, Xiaomi Pad 5 ships with two color options- Cosmic Grey and Pearl White. Xiaomi offers two color options which is something OnePlus Pad doesn’t. When you look at the design of the Xiaomi Pad 5, it feels like the Pad 5 adopts a very similar design to the higher-end iPad.

One thing is prevalent in both tablets, they are significantly slimmer, slimmer than almost any smartphone. The OnePlus Pad is just 6.5mm thick while the Xiaomi Pad 5 is 6.9mm thick. In terms of weight, both tablets are lightweight, with only 41 grams difference in weight.

Display and audio

OnePlus Pad: 11.61-inch IPS LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby vision, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Xiaomi Pad 5: 11-inch IPS LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby vision, HDR10 support, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Both tablets are perfectly designed for total entertainment, they got HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support to provide cutting-edge immersive audio-video experience.

OnePlus Pad is the first tablet to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display, which ensures smoothness during system navigation and improves the gaming experience.

The OnePlus pad is the industry’s first tablet to feature a 7:5 aspect ratio. Thanks to the almost-square 7:5 aspect ratio, it is said to offer a better reading experience when compared to the traditional 16:10 aspect ratio. OnePlus calls it ReadFit.

With the OnePlus Pad’s large screen you should be able to see more lines of an ebook, more rows of a sheet, and more horizons will be exhibited in a video.

Xiaomi Pad comes with a WQHD+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate display with a 16:10 standard aspect ratio. The 120Hz refresh rate is not bad but yes in practice, you are likely to notice a notable difference compared to 144Hz on the OnePlus Pad.

Specs and performance

OnePlus Pad: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 12GB RAM

Xiaomi Pad 5: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage

OnePlus Pad comes with optimized hardware and software features. The Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimesity 9000 processor based on 4nm architecture. The benchmark score of Dimensity 9000 is 1304 and 4132 for single and multi-core which is way better than the Snapdragon 860.

Essentially, this means the OnePlus Pad has superior efficiency, multitasking ability to tackle everyday tasks, and is capable of playing demanding games at high graphics settings without any hiccups.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with only a 6GB RAM option while the OnePlus Pad ships with 12GB RAM. The Pad has almost double the RAM as compared to Xiaomi Pad 5. This means the OnePlus Pad is far better at handling multitasking. OnePlus introduced the RAM-VITA feature to work with the large 12GB RAM, the RAM-VITA allows running up to 24 different apps in the background without stalling.

Battery and Charging

OnePlus Pad: 9510mAh battery, 67W fast charging

Xiaomi Pad: 8720mAh battery, 33W fast charging

OnePlus Pad has a larger battery and almost double 67W fast charging support as compared to 33W on the Xiaomi Pad 5. There is no doubt, both tablets offer all-day battery life. OnePlus claims that the Pad offers one month of standby life, which is great.

Camera

OnePlus Pad: 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera

Xiaomi Pad: 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera

Both tablets have the same camera specifications, so we can’t say which tablet has the better experience unless and until we get some camera samples.

Accessories

OnePlus Pad- Magnetic keyboard and OnePlus Stylo

Xiaomi Pad 5- Xiaomi Pad keyboard and Xiaomi Smartpen



For accessories, the OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 both have keyboard and stylus pen support. Both options will let you use the tablet as a drawing pad or laptop style.

Pricing

As far as pricing is concerned the Xiaomi Pad 5 costs $349 for the 6/128GB model and $399 for the 6/256GB variant. OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, price is yet to be announced, but compared to Xiaomi Pad 5’s pricing it will definitely be more expensive for sure.

Final Thoughts

It’s not a very tough decision to decide which one is best as the information we have thus far clearly pointed towards the OnePlus Pad. There is no doubt that the OnePlus Pad edges out the Xiaomi Pad 5 in terms of display, battery, and processor performance.

If you want a tablet for gaming or video editing OnePlus Pad is the tablet you can go with. But if you need a tablet just for casual gaming, web surfing, binge-watching, and other casual needs, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is indeed a great option for you. Similarly, if you’re shopping on a budget, this one is a solid option.

In the end, your needs are going to decide which is the best tablet for you.