OnePlus Pad tablet announcement

OnePlus on Tuesday introduced its first-ever flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad, at its Cloud 11 event. OnePlus showcases its entire device ecosystem which includes smartphones (OnePlus 11 5G, and 11R), TVs, tablets, and earbuds. OnePlus’ latest offering falls under the premium tablet segment with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor, 144Hz refresh rate, and whole much more. Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus Pad- the brand’s first flagship tablet

OnePlus Pad comes with a very iconic elegant design bundled in a unified metal body incorporated with a 2.5D round edge treatment. OnePlus uses a cambered frame design in the OnePlus Pad that makes the tablet feel lighter and thinner.

OnePlus Pad flaunts a big 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, 2800 x 2000p resolution, and a variable refresh rate that goes up to 144Hz. The display offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness and 1400:1 contrast. OnePlus Pad has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support which offers cutting-edge immersive audio and video experience. The pad has 6.54mm super slim bezels that allow for an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor based on 4nm architecture, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS3.1 storage, under the hood. The chipset boosts performance by 35% and power efficiency by 37%. It houses a 13MP single rear camera that can record videos in 4k and for the front, there’s an 8MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

There is a massive 9510mAH battery in the OnePlus Pad that ensures up to 12.4 hours of Video watching, web surfing, and other casual work and 1-month standby life. The tablet has 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support and OnePlus claims the Pad charges 0 to 100% in just 80 minutes.

Other highlights of the OnePlus Pad include quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, OnePlus Stylo, and magnetic keyboard support, OnePlus’s self-developed Omni-bearing Sound Field technology, which automatically detects the screen direction and intelligently switches between right and left audio channels for a more immersive sound experience.

The OnePlus Pad comes in a Halo Green color option. There is no word on the pricing of the OnePlus Pad and it will go on pre-order in North America and other markets (Europe, India) this April 2023.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus Pad Let us know in the comments?

source