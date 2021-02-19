AT&T Wireless is currently the third largest wireless carrier in the United States, providing service to more than 92 million subscribers. You’ve no doubt seen its advertising campaigns and promotions over the years. But how much do you truly know about AT&T?

Did you know, for instance, that it provides its own prepaid service or that it licenses its network to other companies?

Here, we’ll help spell out some of the details worth knowing as it pertains to AT&T. Read on for information about the carrier’s rate plans, features, 5G, and phones.

Rate Plans

Gone for the most part are plans with set amounts of data. AT&T now offers a number of “Unlimited” options, each of which includes unlimited talk and text and access to 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Customers can choose from three main options: Unlimited Starter, Unlimited Extra, and Unlimited Elite. Prices start as low as $65 for a single line.

AT&T’s three Unlimited plans shake out as follow:

Unlimited Starter: Unlimited talk, text and data for US, Canada, and Mexico, unlimited texting to 120+ countries, spam and fraud call blocking, and SD video streaming. Data is slowed if the network is busy.

Unlimited talk, text and data for US, Canada, and Mexico, unlimited texting to 120+ countries, spam and fraud call blocking, and SD video streaming. Data is slowed if the network is busy. Unlimited Extra: Everything in the Unlimited Starter plus 50GB premium (not slowed) data, 15GB hotspot data, safe browsing, and identity monitoring.

Everything in the Unlimited Starter plus 50GB premium (not slowed) data, 15GB hotspot data, safe browsing, and identity monitoring. Unlimited Elite: Everything in the Unlimited Starter plus 100GB premium data, 30GB hotspot data, HD video streaming, HBO Max

Customers with multiple lines can mix and match the various Unlimited Your Way options, giving each user their own specific features. The more lines you have on an account, the cheaper each one is per month.

Mobile Share

AT&T does have an option for those who don’t want or need unlimited data. Called “Mobile Share”, it give subscribers 4GB of data per line with most of the other features in the Unlimited plans. Pricing starts at $50 for one line with discounts available for multiple lines.

Device Plans

AT&T offers a few options for customers who need coverage for their smartwatch, tablet, hotspot, laptop or even car. These device plans start as low as $10 per month for wearables and go as high as $25 per month.

$10 per month – smartwatches

$20 per month – tablets, connected car

$25 per month – vehicle health monitoring and location based services

Discounts

You may qualify for a discount through AT&T as the carrier offers savings to a variety of professions and backgrounds. Moreover, different employers, schools, and organizations may have their own savings and benefits through the “Signature Program“.

5G Network

AT&T has two versions of what it terms 5G for its network. The standard 5G is more or less an evolution of the LTE network and is offered “nationwide”. The 5G+ network is slowly spreading across the country and hitting major markets is incredibly fast with lighting quick downloads and uploads and very low latency. Learn more about AT&T 5G here.

5G Phones

AT&T has a rapidly growing list of phones designed to support its 5G network. Depending on current promotions you may be able to find discounted or even free after trade-in.

Noteworthy 5G-ready models include the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and options from LG and Motorola.

It’s also possible to bring your own device to AT&T, provided it is a GSM phone or universally unlocked device.

Check out our guide on which are the best phones at AT&T.