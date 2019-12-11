Mint Mobile Buyer’s Guide

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Not nearly as many, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

It might surprise you to know that companies such as Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless operate on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T networks, respectively. These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

In this write-up, we will profile Mint Mobile, an online-only MVNO who specializes in bulk savings.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile (previously Mint SIM) was launched in 2016 by Ultra Mobile, and utilizes T-Mobile towers to provide nationwide coverage. Mint exists online-only as they trumpet the savings passed on to consumers by not having to maintain a physical storefront.

Known as one of the most inexpensive providers within its category, Mint accomplishes this with a bit of a different take on prepaid plans. By selling data in bulk (blocks of months), customers receive deeper discounts than typical monthly fare.

Are there any deals at Mint Mobile?

For a limited time, new customers can sign up to Mint Mobile and take advantage of steep discounts on its rate plans. Subscribers can save up to 40% on a 3-month plan and get 12GB of monthly data for the same price as the 3GB option.

Sign up and you can get unlimited talk, text, and up to 12GB of LTE data for just $15 per month. You’ll just have to prepay for three months ($45) and it’s yours. After the promotional rate expires you’ll be charged $45 per month for the same data allotment.

There are also select phones which come with a number of months of free service.

Rate Plans

As mentioned, Mint offers different packages in bulk. Plans include unlimited talk, text and data. Subscribers choose how much high-speed 4G LTE data they need on a monthly basis.

To help attract subscribers, Mint will often provide discounts to new customers. This is a cost-friendly way of sampling the services. As of today you can get the following plans.

3 Month Plans (Introductory)

$15/month – 3GB (regularly $25/month)

$20/month – 8GB (regularly $35/month)

$25/month – 12GB (regularly $45/month)

6 Month Plans

$20/month – 3GB

$25/month – 8GB

$35/month – 12GB

12 Month Plans

$15/month – 3GB

$20/month – 8GB

$25/month – 12GB

As you can see the longer the term, the more cost-effective it becomes. If you’re confident that you’ll stick around for the long run, save yourself the money by opting for a six or twelve month plan.

Can you use your own phone with Mint?

Customers can purchase unlocked devices and potentially finance through SmartPay, but Mint started out as a “Bring Your Own Phone” carrier and it is still a highly-promoted option. Mint is compatible with most unlocked GSM devices. You can check your IMEI to get started.

Are there any risks with Mint Mobile?

Mint offers a 7-day money back guarantee when test driving its 3-month plan.

What is Mint’s phone selection like?

Should you wish to purchase a phone from Mint you’ll find a range of devices from all of the familiar brands. The current crop of handsets is a rather mixed bag, but there are top-tier models like the Google Pixel 4 XL, iPhone 11, and Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The phones are priced outright as well as monthly, with financing done through Affirm. Moreover, there are certified pre-owned models and reconditioned handsets, too.