Acer has just dropped some exciting news for tech enthusiasts and Chromebook lovers. The company has officially launched its first-ever Chromebook Plus laptops, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and Acer Chromebook Plus 514. These new laptops are part of Google’s Chromebook Plus initiative, which aims to elevate the Chromebook experience by focusing on improved hardware design, upgraded displays, and enhanced productivity and creativity features.

Top-Level Highlights

Performance and Productivity : The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and 514 are equipped with high-performance processors, ensuring a smooth user experience. They boast high-resolution IPS displays and 1080p cameras with slim bezels, providing stunning visuals and clear video quality.

: The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and 514 are equipped with high-performance processors, ensuring a smooth user experience. They boast high-resolution IPS displays and 1080p cameras with slim bezels, providing stunning visuals and clear video quality. Creativity Unleashed : Acer has partnered with Adobe to offer users Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express for photo editing and graphic design. Buyers will also get a three-month Adobe Express Premium plan at no extra cost. The laptops also feature AI-powered photo and video enhancement tools for quick and easy edits.

: Acer has partnered with Adobe to offer users Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express for photo editing and graphic design. Buyers will also get a three-month Adobe Express Premium plan at no extra cost. The laptops also feature AI-powered photo and video enhancement tools for quick and easy edits. Ample Memory and Storage : With 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage, these laptops offer ample memory and storage space for multitasking and storing your files.

: With 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage, these laptops offer ample memory and storage space for multitasking and storing your files. Connectivity and Ports : Both models come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity and versatility.

: Both models come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity and versatility. Enhanced Video Conferencing : The laptops feature 1080p webcams with Temporal Noise Reduction and Blue Glass lens for superior video quality during conferencing. They also offer privacy protection with a physical webcam shutter and one-click mic and camera mute options.

: The laptops feature 1080p webcams with Temporal Noise Reduction and Blue Glass lens for superior video quality during conferencing. They also offer privacy protection with a physical webcam shutter and one-click mic and camera mute options. Audio Quality : Dual upward-firing speakers with DTS Audio deliver excellent audio quality for an immersive experience.

: Dual upward-firing speakers with DTS Audio deliver excellent audio quality for an immersive experience. Two Distinct Models : The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is powered by Intel processors and sports a large 15.6-inch Full HD display, while the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is equipped with AMD Ryzen processors and features a 14-inch WUXGA display.

: The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is powered by Intel processors and sports a large 15.6-inch Full HD display, while the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is equipped with AMD Ryzen processors and features a 14-inch WUXGA display. Durability and Eco-Friendly : Both laptops are built to withstand daily wear and tear, complying with U.S. MIL-STD 810H standards. They also support Acer’s Earthion mission, featuring recycled materials and sustainable packaging.

: Both laptops are built to withstand daily wear and tear, complying with U.S. MIL-STD 810H standards. They also support Acer’s Earthion mission, featuring recycled materials and sustainable packaging. School and Business-Focused: Acer offers versions of these laptops with Chrome Education Upgrade for schools and Chrome Enterprise Upgrade for businesses, making device management and security a breeze.

Who Should Care?

Students : These Chromebooks are perfect for students who need a reliable and versatile device for both schoolwork and entertainment.

: These Chromebooks are perfect for students who need a reliable and versatile device for both schoolwork and entertainment. Professionals : Business users will appreciate the powerful performance, secure features, and excellent conferencing capabilities, making them ideal for remote work or office tasks.

: Business users will appreciate the powerful performance, secure features, and excellent conferencing capabilities, making them ideal for remote work or office tasks. Creatives : If you’re into graphic design or content creation, the Adobe partnership and AI-powered editing tools make these laptops a creative powerhouse.

: If you’re into graphic design or content creation, the Adobe partnership and AI-powered editing tools make these laptops a creative powerhouse. Tech Enthusiasts: If you’re simply excited about the latest tech trends and innovative laptops, these Chromebooks offer a lot to explore.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

Processors: Choose from 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Display: Features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display (optional touch functionality).

Memory: Comes with 8GB to 16GB LPDDR5X memory.

Storage: Offers storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

Webcam: Equipped with a 1080p webcam featuring temporal noise reduction, blue glass lens, and a privacy shutter.

Battery Life: Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life.

Connectivity: Supports WiFi 6E.

Ports: Includes two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 port, one HDMI port, and a headphone/speaker jack.

Entry-Level Configuration: The base model, CB515-2H-31NY, features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a non-touch 15.6-inch display. Available in October with an MSRP of $399.99.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Processors: Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

Display: Features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS display (optional touch functionality).

Memory: Offers 8GB to 16GB LPDDR5X memory.

Storage: Provides storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

Webcam: Equipped with a 1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction, blue glass lens, and a privacy shutter.

Battery Life: Boasts up to 12 hours of battery life.

Connectivity: Supports WiFi 6E.

Ports: Includes two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 port, one HDMI port, and a headphone/speaker jack.

Entry-Level Configuration: The base model, CB514-3H-R6G5, features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a non-touch 14-inch display. Available in October with an MSRP of $399.99.

Step-Up Configuration: The CB514-3HT-R8C2 model offers an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a touch-enabled 14-inch display. Available in October with an MSRP of $449.99.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 starts at USD $399.99 and will be available in North America and EMEA in October. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 also starts at USD $399.99 and will be available in the same regions at similar timings. Specific specifications, prices, and availability may vary by region, so be sure to check with your nearest Acer office or visit www.acer.com for more information.