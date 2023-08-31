Aiper is expanding its global portfolio of innovative pool cleaning robots, Surfer S1 at the IFA Berlin 2023 event.

What is Surfer S1?

Surfer S1 is a cordless robotic water surface cleaning robot designed to save owners energy and time. This device is powered by a solar panel that efficiently works to remove unwanted debris floating in the swimming pool.

The device works like a surfer which catches a wave, moving effortlessly across the pool’s surface. The user is able to control it from his or her hand with a free mobile app that can be downloaded from Google PlayStore or Apple Store.

Say bye to manual labor

Furthermore, the Aiper Surfer S1 takes the tedious manual job of finding and fishing out leaves and debris floating on your pool’s surface. No matter how large your pool is, or small, the robotic cleaning device does its job clearing anything from insects, hair, to flower pedals from the pool. It does more.

The robotic skimmer propels itself with motorized paddle-wheels. However, it draws strength from solar energy, and can operate efficiently for up to 10 hours.

Best features of Surfer S1

Some of the salient features of the robotic skimmer includes the following:

Solar powered charging

Magnetic charging

10 hours of battery power

Path optimization

App support

Two cleaning modes

Users can do more of enjoying their life swimming while the surfer does its job of cleaning the pool. Don’t worry, it works great in standard, saltwater, and natural pools.

Availability and price of Surfer S1

Surfer S1 will have fans waiting till the first quarter of 2024 before they can own it. It will cost $599.99 and will arrive in two colors: Black and White. Can’t wait? Then purchase the Seagull Series starting from $299.99 to $899.99. They can be found online at Aiper website or on Amazon. For IFA 2023 attendees, they can see Aiper’s products from September 1 to 5 at IFA booth 201 in Hall 20.