Aiper, the leader in global robotic pool cleaning industry has announced the Scuba X. The brand plans to further extend its edge as forerunner when it comes to revolutionizing the future of pool maintenance.

The firm will be releasing world’s first cordless omni-cleaning pool robot known as Scuba X. This is a multi-functional robot that does everything pool cleaning. It works automatically to clean a pool in ways never before comprehended in the industry.

Aiper’s Scuba X – Innovative technology

The manufacturer of the pool cleaning device has achieved this aim with a combination of innovative technology and cutting-edge design. There’s the robot capable of undertaking major aspects of pool care from top to bottom.

The technology is based on the fact that “pool ownership and cleaning should both be fun,” says Richard Wang, CEO and founder of Aiper Global. Users can also be assured of saving time and money. Furthermore, they can also bank on having their pool effortlessly cleaned whenever they want.

Scuba X addresses need for a tool that’s easy to use, and that’s totally a game-changer in the world of pool maintenance. More people will definitely get attracted to creating both residential and investment-type of pools in the future due to the creation of Scuba X.

Key features of Scuba X

Cleans pools surface, floors, walls, and waterline areas

Test and sterilize water quality

Automatically ascend and descend on surfaces

No need to fish out the robot between cleaning cycles

With this in mind, consumers no longer need to worry about such operations as scooping out floating leaves, or scrubbing off algae on pool walls. They no longer need to worry about water quality.

Availability

The Aiper Scuba X will be available for purchase during the fourth quarter of 2024. However, Aiper has promised to present a prototype with additional features during the CES 2024 event.

For those interested in testing Aiper’s products before release, they can join the New Product Ambassador Program.