Android is world’s most popular Operating System. Therefore, the brand deserves rebranding to a new look. According to the press release posted yesterday by the team at Android, the firm believes that how it shows up to the world is important. Furthermore, it should reflect its core ethos of being open, iterative, and inclusive.

Android gets a new logo

Android has been through several updates in modernizing its look and feel. It has evolved with the needs of the diverse community of developers, device makers, and users over the years. To that end, the brand now has a visual identity that better represents the Android community.

The new logo is more accessible and easier to read. The brand also simplified the naming of its new releases. Before now, that used to include fanciful names such as Lollipop, etc. New releases will receive only simple names: Android 14, Android 15, etc.

Create on your own terms

It is still determined to be the brand that gives people more freedom to create what they want according to their terms. It will continually invite people to create, connect, and do more with Google on Android devices.

The new logo has subtle changes that connects Android to Google. It’s now “Android”, not “android”. That’s especially true when placed next to the Google logo. The new logo closely mirrors Google’s logo and creates balance between the two.

Unique Android robot

The robot is a prominent fixture of the brand’s logo. It reflects the playfulness that people have come to expect from Android. Now, it has gotten a new 3D look.

The face now appears with more aspect, and a lot more charm. The creators wanted it to appear as dynamic as Android itself. Also, the robot’s full body appearance has also been updated to make it easily transition between digital and real-life environments.

When will it show?

Users will like to know when the new logo will start showing up. It won’t be long for them to start seeing the new aspects of the brand identity. Both the updated logo and the 3D bugdroid will show up on Android devices later this year.