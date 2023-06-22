Editor Note: This content created in collaboration with “WESTCO

Smartphone technology’s ever-growing capabilities are making mobile gaming more and more popular. In the last 10 years, what was once cutting-edge on consoles can now be supported by hand-held devices, making gaming experiences available to everyone.

It can be difficult to sift through the vast amount of games available for Android phones and find the best ones to download. To make the process a little easier, here is a compilation of 15 highly acclaimed titles that are sure to offer a great gaming experience on your Android device.

Axie Infinity

Going head-to-head with virtual reality, Sky Mavis, a cutting-edge tech team (co-founded by University of Oslo alumni Trung Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen), has blazed the trail with their Axie Infinity gaming platform. It’s a one-of-a-kind, play-to-earn bitcoin betting game steeped in whimsical pet themes for added flair.

With this NFT game, you can breed and raise unique digital creatures known as Axies, which allows you to construct virtual kingdoms, go head-to-head with other players in thrilling battles, and generate income through trading.

Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6 is by far the greatest tower defense game that mobile gaming has to offer. It offers players an expansive selection of levels, powerful towers, enticing visuals, and online co-op support. What really sets it apart, however, is its consistent addition of new material, challenging difficulty curve, and customizable playtime which makes it a truly exceptional choice.

Among Us

As a deduction game based on classic tabletop classics like Werewolf and Mafia, Among Us has enjoyed a surge of popularity due in part to the likes of online streamers. With an exciting twist on cooperative play and the drama that accompanies it, the game offers memorable experiences to players along with a level-playing financial field.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells, a challenging action-adventure game merging Metroidvania elements with a unique twist: the consequence of dying is a new start. Create intense tactics and overcome obstacles via non-linear gameplay and precision controls with plenty of content to enjoy. Although the difficulty is present, the rewards for mastering it are worth it.

Arena of Valor

When it comes to PC gaming, MOBA players overwhelmingly prefer Dota 2 and League of Legends. However, mobile gamers have far more options. Tencent’s Arena of Valor is one of the most popular real-time strategy games for mobile devices, allowing MOBA fans to get in on the chaotic action anywhere, anytime.

Chrono Trigger

Unfold an unforgettable, classic RPG journey with Chrono Trigger on your Android device. Experience storyline-based combat, eye-catching visuals and an enthralling narrative. Touch control may not be as precise, but the upgraded story localization and frenetic gameplay are worth exploring, especially for role-playing game fans.

Fortnite

Fortnite’s massive surge in fame and notoriety can be attributed to the fact that its battle royale games are free to play on mobile devices. It’s no secret that students often take part in matches on their phones during class time, even though the game isn’t available on Google Play. Fortunately, Samsung device owners can acquire the game through the Galaxy Store.

Crossy Road

From the classic reminiscence of Frogger to cuddly farm animals, Crossy Road has created a stir in the gaming world. Immerse yourself in this stimulating endless runner and nudge that chicken to the other side of the road. With its lively aesthetics and humor, this game is definitely worth adding to your collection.

Gwent: The Witcher Arcade Game

Gwent offers faction-based decks and charming combat mechanics that require strategic brainpower. Maximize your game performance and make the most of your digital cards by customizing decks, leveraging faction abilities, and expanding your collections with in-app purchases.

Downwell

Traverse the depths of Downwell with gumboots, and employ your stylish runs to elude potential death. Enemies don’t stand a chance against you, as your bullets also provide precious moments of mid-air levitation for tactical maneuvering. Navigate the vertical drop through the retro, black and white levels for a completely original gaming experience.

Marvel Snap

Step into the immersive and engrossing world of Marvel Snap, the sensational mobile game that puts you at the helm of beloved characters from the Marvel universe and your favorite Hearthstone-style deckbuilding. As you devise exciting strategies, ascend rankings, and collect riveting cards, you’ll be hooked on Android device play like never before.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

WarCraft, a series of legendary titles renowned for its iconic RTS gaming, followed by the revolutionary success of World of Warcraft, its massively popular MMO. Blizzard Entertainment then further demonstrated their excellent knack for designing entertaining media with their launch of Hearthstone – an online collectible card game that soon became notoriously addictive.

Monument Valley

The stunning surrealism of the puzzles in Monument Valley has cemented its place as a standard-bearer for mobile gaming as a work of art. There is no bad option between the original and its follow-up. Both gain their triumphant detail from the special characteristics of the mobile platform.

Hitman Go

Hitman Go offers an entirely new, sophisticated perspective on the stoic video game character assassin, Agent 47. Each level of the game has been designed to replicate a game board, with players taking turns moving Agent 47 across the board in order to complete missions. The high-quality design works perfectly for the theme of “dispassionate professional killing” creating a unique black comedy for Hitman Go fans.

Reigns: Her Majesty

And finally, we have Reigns: Her Majesty, a swiping-style game, where you can swap out the throne’s king for a queen and join her Majesty on a journey of royal decisions. Fast-paced decision making is only intensified by robust management mechanics and rich writing that’ll vary between each episode.