Google’s Android, the establishment that continuously deliver new features for apps and devices worldwide has announced new features. These features are delivered in such a way as to make your Android apps and devices work better than before.

According to Google Blog, Android also promises that with these new features rolled out, users can improve productivity, connectivity, and individuality. Users will be able to keep on “top of tasks and stay connected on the go”.

Productivity on the go: digitize passes

It is now easy to easily access everyday tickets and passes anytime a user needs them. This feature is made possible with Google Wallet Pass photo import. It helps in getting digitize passes having barcode or a QR code such as a gym or library cards.

How to use: You may get started by simply uploading an image of the pass to store a secure, digital version of it in Google Wallet. Get started using photo import feature.

Android Auto

Surely, Android Auto will get new communication apps. Webex by Cisco and Zoom will enable a user start and join conference calls by audio and browse meeting schedules from the car. Users can mute the audio inside the car when needed.

AI assistance

There’s an Assistant At a Glance widget that uses AI to bring helpful information like high-precision weather alerts, dynamic travel updates, and upcoming event reminders. These will be seen on your phone home screen.

Image Q&A on Lookout enables better view of content through the use of AI to generate more detailed portrayals.

How to use: Open an image> type or use voice to ask follow-up questions to learn more about what the image contains. In addition to these new features, Lookout is getting 11 new languages on its app. These include Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. The total number of languages supported in the app will now be 34.

Finally, there’s the Fitbit or Google Fit activity and sleep data activity in personal routines. You can add your hours slept, sleep start time, and more to daily routine.