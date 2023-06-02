Big tech giant, Google has introduced some new features for Android devices. The company also revealed that new features have arrived for Wear OS smartwatches.

Users can now take the fun to another level as Google is helping with new features that can improve the fun, productivity, and security of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. According to a reliable source, these features were leaked a few weeks ago.

Four features coming to Android/Wear OS

Reading Practice – Improve reading skills: This feature will benefit kids who need to improve their standard of reading. They can practice mispronounced words. Once a child sees ‘Practice’ badge on a book, they can use that to improve their reading skills.

New widgets: Google has announced three new widgets – Finance Watchlist, Google News, and Google TV. These are coming to phones and tablets. The company also unveiled a new Tile and shortcut for Spotify. Users can now have instant access to their favorite music and podcasts.

Wear OS new Tiles and shortcuts for Google Keep: Wear OS owners in Washington D.C, and San Francisco Bay Area will be able to pay for rides, using SmarTrip and Clipper cards. Also, Google Keep will get a new Tile and watchface.

Google One online safety features: Members in Google One will now be able to get alerts in their emails if their account has been exposed. There will be additional steps offered by Google to safeguard email and other related information.

Devices that will benefit from Google’s new features

Not all Android devices can benefit from these features yet. It is also hard to tell how far on Android and Wear OS devices these features will reach. We know, however, that they will be coming to Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The features that will be available for Wear OS is said to be going for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5. No word yet on other devices that may benefit later.