Android announced new features to wow users as they prepare for the new year. The new features will also be useful during the upcoming holidays. Users will be able to express memories in a better way and enjoy the connections that come with the holiday.

The features

Users can add holiday cheer to photos and messages: Google Photos has changed so users can create shareable collages of their favorite pictures and share them with friends and family. You will enjoy sharing your photo-worthy moments as you pick your photos select the design and also rearrange the layout by making use of simple drag-and-drop controls.

Access your favorite content: It is now easy to find or catch up with your favorite content. Do it your own way. There’s a new Reading mode on Android that creates a good reading experience that is useful for those who are blind, have low vision, or are dyslexic. The setting has among other things a text-to-speech function with speed control. In addition to that, the user can easily access content with YouTube’s new home screen search widget. You can try your Google TV app which makes it easy to find movies and shows from streaming services.

Do more on the go: For example, you could lock, unlock and turn on a compatible car using just your phone. The digital car key makes that possible. It is also possible to share your digital car keys with your loved ones. This is accessible on Pixel and iPhone and will be coming soon to selected Android phones. From the digital wallet app, you can view and change who has access to your car.

These are just three great ways to enjoy the new features of Android. Use them to express memories, magic, and connections that come with the holiday seasons. For a better understanding, and to learn about other features, check out the Android updates page.