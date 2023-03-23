Android technologies that revolutionize the New Zealand gambling industry

Editor Note: This post is done in collaboration with GamStop and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Currently, the gambling industry and high technologies are closely related all over the world and especially in New Zealand. It is clearly seen in the example of Android technologies.

Some of them have become an inseparable aspect of gambling activity: from direct gaming applications provided by casino sites at CasinoDeps.co.nz to effective tools that help overcome gambling addiction. Below, you can learn more on this topic.

Google Pay

If you decide to register on one of the listed gaming sites within the New Zealand jurisdiction and play for real money, then you will definitely face the Google Pay financial gateways. Using this method, many Kiwis successfully deposit their money and withdraw winnings. Scroll down to figure out the main reasons for its popularity among the gambling community.

Safety of Credit Card Details

Currently, Google cooperates with multiple reputable banks, so you can add their cards to your GooglePay account and use them for the maximum secure depositing and withdrawing. Security features include a Virtual Account Number that is sent to the casino merchant instead of your actual card number.

While using the app, you can take advantage of several forms of access protection, including the PIN, pattern, or fingerprint. After providing details about your credit card, this information is stored on Google’s private servers. Moreover, during the transaction, this data is encrypted so none can hack it.

Instant Payments Instead of PayPal

One of the most important features gamblers are looking for in financial gateways is the speed of transaction processing. No one wants to wait for a long time until the money is credited to or from the balance. That is why PayPal is so popular worldwide. But Kiwi players can not take advantage of this payment method since it is blocked in New Zealand.

That is why they paid attention to GooglePay. Using the peer-to-peer connection, gamblers can send money directly from their wallets to the casinos’ accounts almost immediately. Along with that, users can keep on track of all the financial operations they make thanks to the centralised transaction hub.

Android Gambling Blockers

The problem of gambling addiction is common in many regions, and New Zealand is not an exception. A lot of gamblers suffer from their bad habits without the ability to overcome them on their own, without additional help.

In this case, high technology also comes to the rescue, and Google is among the leaders in this field. Below, you can get an insight into two popular gambling blockers available for Kiwi gamblers.

Gamban

If you know about your gambling addiction or suspect it, then it is better to seek qualified help. You can protect yourself from potential negative impact with the help of the Gamban solution available on Android devices. Using this service, you can block access to gambling sites not covered by GamStop.

To get started, you need to install the application on your tablet or smartphone. After that, you get something like a filter for gambling sites. One of the peculiarities of this option is that it is hard to uninstall: it will continue to block gambling sites according to the price plan you selected.

BetBlocker

It is another top-notch solution for smartphone and tablet owners with the Android OS onboard. After a quick app installation, you can proceed to the settings and customize them as you want. For example, you can let the system know (to schedule) about days of the week when you need to be blocked from any gambling content using an inbuilt calendar.

After that, the system will automatically block the URLs of gambling operators which are in the BetBlocker database. Additionally, this app comes with parental control to block not only gambling but other types of adult content.

Mobile Apps on Google Play Store

Since more and more gamblers prefer to play on the go, it is not surprising that the number of various mobile apps on the Play Store is constantly increasing. Any reputable software development company aimed at creating a dedicated app for its users can add it to the Play Store service, where gamblers can easily find it and download the APK.

Each product available at the Play Store is accompanied by a detailed description (sometimes even a video guide), a list of technical requirements for the device, and a section with feedback from users.

Conclusion

Currently, there is a growing number of gamblers who use Android technologies, which affects their impact on the industry. At the time of writing, many services comprehensively help the adequate and healthy development of the gambling business.

This includes payment services that help casino clients securely place deposits and withdraw winnings or tools for blocking, allowing players to minimise the negative effect of gambling addiction.

Many online casinos create their own applications for Android devices, so you can simply proceed to the Play Store, download the APK, install it, and enjoy your favourite games on the go.