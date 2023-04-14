We recently reviewed the great new projector from Anker’s Nebula sub-brand Nebula. The Capsule 3 Laser is an amazingly small, portable option for those wanting a projector that you can throw in a bag. Now, the company is launching a limited edition Transformers variant of this device.

You get the same stellar performance and laser projection from the standard Capsule 3 Laser. However, this limited run adds a striking new paint job. This features Optimus Prime from the Transformers series in a metallic red color scheme. I’ve yet to see this in person, but I can’t help but think of how this would really pop in comparison to the matte black regular Capsule 3 Laser.

Anker did a similar run of the previous generation Capsule with a Star Wars variant and coming back with another legendary character series is a nice touch. The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser already has a quirky design and leaning into that robotic footprint with Transformers is another spot-on collaboration in my mind.

This collectible special edition of the Transformer Nebula will only be available for 500 projectors. That makes this a pretty hot commodity and helps soften the $900 price tag. A $200 premium for something you know only 499 other people will ever own makes this compelling. And if you act right now, you can clip a copy at Nebula’s landing page and Amazon to get $120 off the price at checkout.

So, what do you think about this Transformers variant? Is this extra coat of nerd paint worth it? Are you going to buy one?

Purchase the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Transformers Edition from Nebula

Purchase the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Transformers Edition from Amazon