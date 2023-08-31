Anker has been busy at IFA with new chargers and power stations. The company is also refreshing its MagSafe-compatible power devices with several new MagGo products. While announced today at IFA, these new magnetic options won’t hit retail until later this winter.

The biggest feature of all of these new MagGo accessories is the charging rate. This new lineup brings parity to the official Apple options of 15W of output. Whether it’s the on-the-go models to the home chargers, each supports this Qi2 standard.

Anker MagGo Magnetic 8-in-1 Charging Station

Anker MagGo Power Bank 6,600mAh 15W

Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000mAh 15W

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger 15W

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger 15W 3-in-1 Pad

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger 15W 3-in-1 Stand

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger 15W 3-in-1 Foldable

Anker MagGo IFA 2023 1 of 7

Of this new announcement, I have to say the portable models are the most appealing. Specifically, the portable 3-in-1 foldable charger and the 10,000mAh power bank. The compact and flexible nature of the Foldable makes it great for traveling, while the massive internal battery and spiffy new LED display make the 10,000mAh Power Bank a great addition to anyone’s bag.