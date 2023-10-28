The popular tech accessories manufacturer brand Anker has unveiled a new Soundcore Motion X500 portable speaker. The design of the Motion X500 is very similar to the recently launched Soundcore X600, however, the X500 is more compact and lightweight than the Motion X600’s design, and you can easily carry it with its dedicated handle on the go.

The portable Bluetooth speaker with a 40W audio output delivers a powerful, high-fidelity Room-filling sound. Sony’s high-quality LDAC codec offers 3x more detailed sound, 3-channel spatial audio support offering an exceptional sound experience unlike never before, and Hi-Res audio-certified means you can hear your favorite songs with high-quality and immersive sound. You can also customize the sound as per your taste through the Soundcore app, offering 9-band EQ profiles to choose from.

The Motion X500 has three-sided firing speakers- the left and right speaker handles stereo things while the upper one that is pointed to the sky handles spatial audio effect.

Anker packs a massive 6,400mAh battery in the Motion X500 that offers up to 12 hours of playback. The portable speaker also comes with water resistance certification, rated at IPX7 which means you can go wild with the speaker without worrying about damage even in wet weather conditions.

Anker offers three refreshing color options for the Motion X500 including Pink Punch, Glitzy Blue, and Black Deluxe. The Motion X500 retails at $169 and is now up for pre-order via Soundcore’s official website and the open sales will begin from November 6.

As an early bird price offer, Anker is offering a $40 discount if you pre-order the Motion X500 speaker, so the effective price is $129.