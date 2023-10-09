A few weeks back we announced that Anker would be expanding the SOLIX brand of power stations this year to feature even bigger and more powerful options. The star of this new lineup was set to be the SOLIX F3800 but we didn’t have an idea of when it was coming out. Now, it’s just a little bit closer with the launch of a Kickstarter campaign.

Complete home solution

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is set to be Anker’s largest and most functional member of the power station family. This monster power pack on rollers can support AC output, solar panel input, and even charge your EV car. It’s the most complete SOLIX Anker has ever produced and shows that the company is serious about offering emergency power for its users.

Impressive Power Output: The F3800 offers 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously power high-energy devices. The AC output power can even be elevated up to 12,000W when two F3800s are combined.

Large Battery Capacity: At the same time, it boasts a massive 3.84kWh internal battery for extended backup power. With its expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 53.76kWh when combining two F3800s and up to 12 additional batteries, providing up to a week of home backup power.

Portability: For ultimate flexibility, the F3800 can be transported with ease thanks to its "suitcase design," which features a handle and large wheels.

EV Charging: Electric vehicles can also be charged without the need for additional grounding accessories. This means EV users can connect their vehicle's charging cable directly to the Anker F3800, providing a convenient charging solution at home, even when the power is out.

As of today, the pricing and the details of the Kickstarter are now available for you to reserve your units.

Anker SOLIX F3800: $3,999. Super early birds will be able to get 45% off (limited to the first 100 backers) and early birds will be able to get 35% off (limited to the first 1000 backers)

Anker SOLIX F3800 + expansion battery: $6,499. Super early birds will be able to get 45% off (limited to the first 150 backers) and early birds will be able to get 35% off (limited to the first 700 backers)

Anker SOLIX F3800 + Anker SOLIX PS400 (solar panel 400W): $5,999. Super early birds will be able to get 45% off (limited to the first 150 backers) and early birds will be able to get 35% off (limited to the first 400 backers)

Anker SOLIX F3800 + Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel + subpanel + circuit breaker: $5,999. Super early birds will be able to get 45% off (limited to the first 150 backers) and early birds will be able to get 35% off (limited to the first 400 backers)

