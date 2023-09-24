Arlo, the leading smart home security trademark has announced its second generation Arlo Essential Outdoor cameras and doorbells. The new products deliver smart home fortification at an incredible value.

Why Arlo Essential XL Outdoor cameras and doorbells matter

Arlo is known as the brand that builds trust in customers. Furthermore, the firm is doing its best in forging lifelong customer relationships with innovative, award-winning security solutions that deliver amazing user experience.

The new lineup includes the Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera with the 4X battery life of the new standard Essential Outdoor Camera. Additionally, it comes with a new Essential Indoor Camera.

List of products & price

The lineup also include an automated privacy shield. There’s also a new Video Doorbell with head-to-toe 180-degree field of view. Arlo maintained these are the best combination of technology and value the company has ever offered to customers.

More than that, it adds to the wide range of high-quality products the industry-leading AI software. This enable adequate protection for the new lineup of products.

Key features of Arlo Essential Outdoor/Indoor cameras

130-degree viewing angle: This helps the user to keep an eye on what’s most important

This helps the user to keep an eye on what’s most important Noise-cancelling audio: Users maintain clear, two-way audio

Users maintain clear, two-way audio Integrated spotlight: Ward off unwanted visitors from your zone by shinning a light

Ward off unwanted visitors from your zone by shinning a light Integrated Siren: Trigger the siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app

Trigger the siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app Weather resistant: Product designed to withstand harsh weather such as sun, rain, cold, or heat.

Product designed to withstand harsh weather such as sun, rain, cold, or heat. See more at night: Videos portraying night in color as opposed to black and white. That allows for better identification

The video doorbell makes it possible for the house holder to see more at the front door and greet guests from anywhere. It features two-way audio, night vision, and an integrated siren.

Availability

Arlo new essential cameras and doorbells are available for pre-sale on the official website of the company, on Amazon, and Best Buy.