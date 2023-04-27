Asus ROG Ally Price Leaked Ahead of the May 11 Global Launch

Asus has previously confirmed that the brand is working on its very first gaming console based on Windows operating system called Asus ROG Ally. And Asus will be launching the ROG Ally globally on May 11. Ahead of the official launch, the ROG Ally gaming console’s higher-end variant price has been leaked. Here’s everything we know so far about the ROG Ally.

The reports from The Verge and a reliable tipster SnoopyTech suggest that the upcoming ROG Ally top-end variant will be priced at $699 (~₹57,150) whereas the base variant with an AMD Z1 processor is likely to be priced at $599 (~49,000).

ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Z1 Extreme) = $699.99 https://t.co/GDkz6wZNWI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 26, 2023

Kind Reminder- This is an unconfirmed report so please take this news with a pinch of salt.

A well-known tipster SnoppyTech also shared the pricing and specifications of the ROG Ally on Twitter. According to him, the ROG Ally will feature a 7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The ROG Ally is expected to come in two variant options powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors. The gaming console will run on Windows 11 operating system out of the box.

The gaming console will be compatible with Xbox game pass, EA Apps, Epic Games, and Steam. Furthermore, leaks suggest that the upcoming ROG Ally will come with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage which is further expandable via a dedicated microSD card. The device will charges 0 to 50% in just 30 min via 65W USB-C fast charger. It weighs 608 grams and is 0.83 inches thick.