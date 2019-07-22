Asus ROG Phone II gaming handset dials up the hardware in big ways

With hardware that rivals all comers, the RoG Phone II is a gamer's delight

Asus today announced its second generation gaming phone, the ROG Phone II. The “Republic of Gamers” device builds on its predecessor by offering up a bigger screen, bigger battery, and other improvements.

Don’t mistake this for a top of the line flagship phone; it’s even better than that. Designed with gaming in mind it’s everything you can get in a phone in terms of hardware, plus so much more.This one is an all-out monster that bests anything that crosses its path.

Powered by a stock version of Android, the ROG Phone II has a gigantic 6.6-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protective coating. With a 1ms response time and 240Hh touch sampling, it’s perfectly tuned for gamers.

Inside we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon Plus processor, the first device to house the souped-up CPU. It’s bolstered by some 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with storage speed and capacities up to 512GB with UFS 3.0 protocol.

As for the photo experience, the handset packs 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel wide cameras, the same found in the Asus ZenFone 6. Around front is a 24-megapixel shooter.

Other kick-ass specifications in the ROG Phone II include 802.11ad gigabit Wi-Fi at 60 GHz, NFC, in-display fingerprint reader, front-facing stereo speakers, and extra 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C ports The battery is generous at 6,000mAh and the Quick Charge 4 and USB-PD mean ultra-fast charging tech.

Like its predecessor, it has an elaborate cooling systems to keep things optimal. We don’t want that high-end processor throttled because of heat, right? Gamers will appreciate the shoulder buttons and their improved latency, haptics, and ergonomics.

Optional accessories include game pad controls which can be attached to the sides of the phone or paired wirelessly, and a second-display accessory.

Pricing has not been disclosed yet, but the ROG Phone II will go on sale in western markets starting on September 4.