Athom has commenced shipping Homey Pro Smart Home Hub to different locations worldwide. In a release dated 3rd August, 2023, the company said the Homey Pro was manufactured based on the feedback the team got from their most-demanding customers. This helped the manufacturer to be meticulous in its approach.

The device is highly advanced, and can be operated locally with efficiency. It is also said the device is embedded with eight smart home technologies, and it supports more than 50 thousand smart home devices supplied by more than 1000 brands.

Homey App integration

Homey Pro Smart Home Hub is able to work in tandem with Homey App which is available on Android, iOS, and web browser. Those who make use of any of these can automate their smart home life with their unique lifestyles and inclinations.

However, this product has been described as a feature packed invention, making it easier for users get themselves organized daily. They can do this with the aim of maintaining speed and privacy. Moreso, feedback gotten from most loyal customers reveal the positive side of the device. Homey Pro is indeed the best way to “take any smart home to the next level.”

3 features of Homey Pro

It includes eight Smart Home Technologies alongside Matter: Homey Apps are able to extend Matter devices functionality with manufacturer specific features, energy usage, and appearance. This enhances the brand’s uniqueness.

Satellite Mode: Homey Bridge is able to increase wireless coverage in large homes. Also, devices that have Infrared are able to use the nearest Homey Pro or Homey Bridge.

Homey Cloud Services: These services are included free of charge when buyers get the Homey Pro Smart Home Hub for the first time. Especially is this so when they take a 99 cents per month subscription, coming with free local backup option via PC or Mac.

Homey Pro price and availability

Homey Pro is available for purchase online at Amazon in three countries; US, UK, and Canada. Buyers can also get it from Homey website at $399.