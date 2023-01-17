New Privacy-Focused Homey Pro Smart Home Hub Launches at CES 2023

Smart Home privacy solutions provider brand Athom introduced its new privacy-focused Homey Pro smart home hub at CES 2023.

The successor to the Homey Pro (2019) comes with more improved and advanced features, the Homey Pro sports highly advanced privacy features that make homes smarter and an eye-grabbing circular design with a matte black finish that suits any home. The latest addition to the smart home hub makes it easier to manage the home’s multiple connections without compromising speed and privacy.

Homey Pro

In terms of specifications, Homey Pro is powered by ARMv8 quad-core processor, offers 3.5 times better performance, and up to 4 times better wireless range when compared to its predecessor. It packs 2GB of DDR4 RAM and 8GB of storage.

Homey Pro is compatible with 50,000+ smart devices from more than 1000+ brands, so compatibility won’t be an issue you face with that device. It measures 5.04″ in diameter x 1.5″ in height and weighs just 1.3 lbs. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Z-Wave Plus, Bluetooth v5.0, Matter, Zigbee 3.0, 433MHz, IR, and Thread connectivity. It processes everything locally even when the internet is down and local API keys allow API access from anywhere without the cloud.

With the satellite mode, users can able to extend Homey pro with one or more Homey bridges to increase wireless coverage in larger homes. Based on your home location the Homey Pro will automatically switch its Z-Wave frequency with a unique multi-antenna design.

with the Homey Pro smart home hub, you get Homey cloud services free of cost including remote access, the Homey App store, and free local backup via PC. There is also Cloud backups are available but it comes under paid subscription, starting at $10 per month. It back up the entire smart home automatically, so you can manage your backup anywhere.

Other features of the Homey Pro include Homey Energy which shows real-time energy usage and generation, Homey Flow for automation, and Homey Insights for historical data. The new smart home hub works with Homey iOS, Android, and Web apps.

Homey Pro costs $399 and is now available for pre-order via Homey’s official website. It will start shipping worldwide in Q1 2023.