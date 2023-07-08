AT&T is helping parents to help their kids this year with its top tech products and deals. Make sure your kids are back-to-school ready as it’s time for them to return back to school.

Take a look at a few deals:

Apple Watch Series 8

The retail price is $529.99 but you can actually pay a lot less every month ($14.73) which makes it easy for anyone with small change to own it in no time. This Apple Watch comes with aluminum case material, and the color of the watch itself is midnight black. Your kids will love the band, for it is the sport type, and the band color is also midnight black. This product is 32 GB capacity in storage specs.

Health wise, this Series 8 will make things better for your kids.

Google Pixel Fold

This is the first of its series, and sure enough, the Pixel Fold will soon here with wireless charging. There’s also table-top camera, rear camera, durable stainless steel hinge and lots of goodness. You will love the Google’s powerful Tensor G2 chip for maximum security. Why not preorder now with just $25 a month?

Scosche Handle It Bike Mount

Instead of paying $20 you can pay half the price for Scosche Handle It Bike Mount but hurry before it sells out. It helps to securely mount your device while riding through the hills. Open arms for up to 4” for iPhone, iPod, Android devices, Blackberry, and more. You can have multiple viewing angles. The push-button release allows for easy access to your device.

These are not just the latest tech, these are the top deals from AT&T! You may need to check the full guide here to see everything the company is offering to make life easy for its customers.