Multi-national telecoms holding firm, AT&T is launching the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Kids Edition later this week.

In shaping a safe, secure, and reliable world, AT&T offers tips and ideas regarding promoting digital literacy, digital safety, digital parenting, and helping families to learn how to protect themselves online.

The Galaxy Tab A7 is AT&T’s first device that gives kids the means to enjoy media and technology that has become part of our everyday lives. It is designed for parents who need a device offering an easy setup and restricted access to apps. That applies to the internet, and more when children use apps.

What makes Galaxy Tab A7 really kid-friendly?

The device flaunts an 8.7-inch touchscreen display. It is equipped with a built-in durable metal frame and resilient case that protects the device from getting easily damaged due to rough handling.

Tab A7 Kids Edition’s kickstand rotates 360 degrees so it could be used from any angle. The battery life is long-lasting, just what’s needed for users who are always on the move.

See Also: AT&T Prepaid offering plan with 16GB data for just $25, but there’s a catch

Your kids will enjoy the built-in educational apps which will make them spend worthwhile screen time learning or playing. The privacy and security features found on Tab A7 help parents to set limits on playtime, and give access to contacts and apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – The perfect gift for kids

You’re probably concerned about what your children do on their devices when you’re not with them. Worry no more, as the Galaxy Tab A7 helps you to keep up with the usage report telling you about their activities when you’re away. Manage restrictions on each device with ease. On the other hand, give the kids the opportunity for endless entertainment.

AT&T customers get free access to the Samsung kids’ platform. It gives parents the ability to easily change the “kids mode” to the normal everyday mode of other tablets when parents need to use it.

The Samsung Kids App will allow your children to learn, improve, and flourish. They can safely enjoy the digital realm while they navigate through family-friendly activities.

All these features at what cost? It will cost less than $7 per month. Watch out for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Kids Edition on November 4.