Get your children back to school with latest mobile devices from AT&T. The enterprise offers new and existing deals for both teachers and their families. In fact, you can get some devices for free!

Why it matters

Children are beginning to make use of phones earlier in life. A recent survey by Recon Analytics illustrates that children can start using tablets, or mobile devices such as tablets. Most of these children get to have their mobile phones by the time they are in junior high.

AT&T 2023 back to school shopping guide

This includes both new and existing deals for loyal customers. According to AT&T, now you can pre order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 free online. This is part of the back to school shopping deal, and some fans are getting it for free. This offer can be completed with the trade-in of Galaxy Note, Note S, or Note Z series devices. However, note that storage upgrade ends in October 2023.

You can get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max for as low as $2.78 per month. The normal offer stood at $30.56 monthly. On AT&T Prepaid, students pay $40 per month on the unlimited plan. Learn more about this offer here. Parents can help their children determine if they are ready for their first phone by adhering to instructions from the American Academy of Pediatrics to develop the PhoneReady Quiz.

Looking for the best back to school offers on phones with eligible trade-ins? See below:

However, there are also other deals without trade-ins required. Which ones suit you better? Consider them carefully to make the best choice. Deals without trade-ins needed are listed below:

Offers for teachers and their families

Teachers and their families now have the chance to celebrate summer break in style as get 25 percent off AT&T best wireless plans. When a family gets up to four lines, they can enjoy the $26.25 per month offer. See the details on this page. Many are finding this offer suitable for teachers and their relations.

AT&T also announced that they can get Apple iPhone 14 Pro for as low as $0.00 monthly with eligible trade-in. This means they can save up to $1,000 each month on this offer. These offers are the best judging by comparing others from the stables of the competition.