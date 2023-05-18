Apple has unveiled its latest Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds. Apple’s latest Beats Studio Buds+ is a successor to the Beast Studio Buds launched in 2021. The Buds+ comes with notable improvements compared to its predecessor. Beats Studio Buds+ has an eye-grabbler new transparent design, improved ANC, longer battery life, and better microphones.

It’s not wrong if we say, an emerging tech brand Nothing is the trendsetter when it comes to transparent design. Acefast Crystal (2) T8 wireless earbuds (review) also have the same mesmerizing transparent design with neon light integrated into the case. In case, if you don’t want a transparent one, no worry Apple also offers Black and Ivory color options for the Beats Studio Buds+.

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds+ comes in Transparent, Black, and Ivory color options and is priced at $170/€200. The TWS earbuds are now available via Apple’s official website (USA) and partner retailers.

Talking about specifications, Apple packs great features into the Beats Studio Buds+. Apple integrated a custom Beats proprietary Platform chip into the new Studio Buds+ earbuds which supports one-touch pairing with Apple devices (iPad and iPhone). It also has Google Fast Pair and Audio switch support which switches audio seamlessly between your laptop, phone, and other compatible devices.

Apple offered an advanced active noise cancellation ANC with 3x larger microphones in the Beats Studio Buds+ which Apple claims is 2x better than the Studio Buds. The Buds+ also has spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos on Apple Music that enhances the listening experience. The Buds are rated IPX4 water resistance.

Beats Studio Buds+ lasts up to 36 hours with the USB C charging case (9 hours earbuds + 27 hours charging case) on a single charge. The earbuds also have quick charging support with just 5-min charging will offer you an hour of listening time.