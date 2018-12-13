Vivo Go debuts as Blu’s first phone with Android 9 Pie (Go edition)

Squeezing out one final model before the end of 2018, smartphone maker Blu is back with another new handset. This time we’re looking at the Vivo Go, the company’s first to launch with Android 9 Pie (Go edition).

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Priced just $80, the Vivo Go is an unlocked phone that works with T-Mobile, AT&T, and their respective prepaid brands. For instance, if you’re a subscriber on Cricket, Metro, or Straight Talk, you’ll be able to use the new device.

What does one get for that sort of money? A fairly impressive set of hardware, actually. It won’t set any benchmark records by any stretch, but it’s enough for first-time smartphone buyers. That’s the exact demographic for an Android 9 Pie Go edition phone.

The Vivo Go has a 6-inch display at 720 x 1440 pixels with a 2:1 aspect ratio and curved glass. Internally, there’s a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB of storage space. Should more room be needed, a microSD card slot allows for up to 64GB of media.

In terms of cameras, the phone has an dual configuration of 8-megapixel and VGA shooter on the back; a 5-megapixel sensor is found around front. A fingerprint reader is located on the rear of the handset. The Vivo Go has metallic plating finish on the battery cover and a mirror finish on the middle housing.

The Vivo Go carries a retail price of $79.99 at Amazon.