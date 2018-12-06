Blu Vivo XL4 arrives with 6.2-inch display and wide-angle selfies

Blu Products on Thursday introduced the Vivo XL4, an affordable unlocked phone, generously large display. With a curved glass front side and metal chassis, the screen measures 6.2-inches and features a cutout at the top.
The Vivo XL4 is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo and houses a 2.0GHz (MediaTek Helio P20) processor with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is pegged at 32GB and there’s a microSD card slot for external media.
The main camera is a dual configuration of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and supports portrait images with bokeh effects. Around front is a 13-megapixel shooter with wide-angle perspective and pixel binning in low light situations. Moreover, the selfie camera includes Facemoji, a feature which lets people create cartoon likenesses of themselves which can be shared on social media.
Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with quick charge, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM card slot, and microUSB charging.
The unlocked Vivo XL4 is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective GSM brands, Cricket, and Metro. The retail price is $150, but it is being offered at $130 for a limited time.