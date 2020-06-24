Blu’s entry-level G90 launches at just $100

Miami-based smartphone maker Blu on Wednesday introduced its latest phone, the entry-level G90. As the company’s first handset to run Android 10 out of the box, it’s also the brand’s first release of 2020.

The G90 is a successor to 2019’s G9 which means it ought to be well-received by its target audience. The previous model is rated at higher than four stars over the last 12 months and is one of Amazon’s best selling smartphones.

In addition to running the latest version of Android, the G90 offers up a larger display, and a triple-camera configuration.

The Blu G90 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. Should a user need more room for media or files, a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 128GB space.

The rear camera array consists of a 16-megapixel, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 8-megapixel wide-angle (120 degree) camera. Around front is a 13-megapixel camera capable of 1080p HVD video at 30fps.

Staying with the camera experience for a moment, the G90 has a number of interesting AI and smart features.

Night Mode for low-light environments

96MP Super Zoom

120 degrees Wide Angle Mode

Beauty Mode

Panorama Selfie to capture beautiful backgrounds

Slow Motion

Professional Camera Mode

Live Filters

Other standout details include a fingerprint sensor, face unlocking, dual SIM slots, and a 4,000mAh battery capable of 10W quick charging via USB Type-C.

As is the case with Blu’s lineup of phones, the G90 is unlocked and has support for T-Mobile, AT&T, and their respective MVNO brands.

Pricing and Availability

The Blu G90 will carry a standard retail price of $150, but a limited time launch promotion sees it selling for just $100. The Blu G90 is offered in Black and Blue color options through Amazon. White and Magenta variants are mentioned but we do not seem them available just yet.