UK-based premium office and Master gaming chairs specialist, Boulies has announced the launch of its new Master 2024 gaming chair series, and the Master Max.

Improvements in Master 2024 gaming chair series

A new release states that there are new features inbuilt in the products as well. These include a refined seat cushion design, enhanced built-in lumbar support, and upgraded water repellant fabric upholstery. Also, there’s a larger size chair.

The new improvements show that Boulies is taking care to build upon the immense success gotten with the previous Master series. The team at Boulies take customer feedback seriously, and coupled with technology advancement, customers can have groundbreaking upgrades in the latest products.

Why changes are needed

The refined seat cushion design is need to elevate the level of the ergonomic support and comfort. Also, enhancing the contouring and padding ensure optimal weight distribution, and reduction of strain. It is necessary that gamers sit comfortably for long periods of gaming.

Lumbar support upgrade is due to the need in maintaining healthy posture that supports variable levels of support. This comes with vertical adjustability. Furthermore, gamers can personalize their seating experience for maximum back support. The importance of this is to minimize discomfort and exhaustion.

Master 2024 durability

Boulies introduced the upgraded water repellent fabric upholstery to raise the bar on the need for more resilient product. These new upgrades allow for gentle touch but more resilience to spills and stains.

Introducing the Master Max

Master Max is where the larger gaming chairs come in. It has all the features of the Master 2024 series. Max was manufactured based on customer demand for a larger gaming chairs. This ensures gamers of all sizes find it comfortable to use them. It truly speaks for the unparalleled comfort and support Boulies gaming chairs are known for.

Price and availability

Boulies gaming chairs come with several different color options such as black, blue, ash grey, and other colors. The chairs are available for purchase from Boulies UK website, or from the USA website. The prices start from £369.99 in UK, and $459.99 in the U.S.