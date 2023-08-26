The leading innovator in smart control products, Brilliant, has announced its latest offering. It is a new plug-in version of its popular Smart Home Control Panels. Known as “install it anywhere”, the new product is meant to transform any house or apartment into a smart home with a touch-screen based control.

Furthermore, the brand is known for its award-winning smart home products. The control panels it manufactures were first shipped about five years ago. Brilliant by virtue of its innovative designs is known as the leading innovator in smart lighting, home automation systems, and more.

Brilliant’s smart home journey

The journey started in 2018, when Brilliant first shipped its award-winning smart home control panels. The panels were designed to install in select locations in the home. In addition, they were hardwired into a standard electrical box with a neutral and ground wire.

The connections in the how were designed with the hopes that users would install the panels without challenges. However, that wasn’t the case. Many potential customers were unable to install and enjoy the Brilliant smart home experience.

Groups who found it hard to install the panels

Mostly, the lay man on the street found it hard to install the smart home control panel at that time. The class of people who couldn’t easily install the product includes the following:

Those who lived in older homes without neutral or ground wires Those who couldn’t access their electrical panel to shut off power when installing Brilliant products Those uncomfortable with swapping out light switch for a Brilliant hard-wiring to an electric box Professional installers or security dealers not licensed to perform electrical installations found it hard to install the product

Enter the new plug-in home control panel, which makes it possible for anyone to install the product to any home. This means that anyone can now perform the DIY task of installing the panel.

In conclusion, Brilliant brings a better smart home experience for all. Over all, it provides the user with flexibility for installation and expansion of the addressable market. Better still, it comes as complete smart home control systems at affordable price of $399.

Watch a short video of how the Brilliant Smart Home control panel is installed.