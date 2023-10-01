Fitbit, a leader in the production of fitness products is helping people stay motivated with the announcement of Charge 6. According to the firm, the Fitbit Charge 6 helps the user to work smarter, understanding their body better.

What you can do with Fitbit Charge 6

Charge 6 is the best device for those who want to stay on track with their goals when it comes to advanced health and wellness tracking. It gives the user the most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit tracker since inception.

If you’re in the gym, this device gives you the opportunity to connect with compatible gym equipment and fitness apps. You are able to see your real-time heart rate when you work out. In addition to that, you’re on the go with the new haptic side button. You have the ability to do more on your wrist; things like controlling YouTube Music, using Google Maps, and wallet.

Take your health and fitness up a notch

As mentioned before, this is the most accurate Fitbit tracker ever produced until this time. Its features include other innovations residing in the Pixel Watch.

See Also: Fitbit’s latest wearables bring in the new Google age

The three vigorous heart rate activities you can engage in when you use Fitbit Charge 6:

HIIT Workouts

Spinning

Rowing

The accuracy of reading these health stats is about 60 percent more accurate than before. At no time in Fitbit history has users got added confidence than this. Other health and fitness include better heart rate accuracy, meaning more exact readings.

You can also get calories readings, sleep score, heart rhythm, with the ECG app. Get high or low heart rate notifications, and keep your beat in check at all times.

Charge 6 in-depth insights

You can manage your stress with the electrodermal activity scan (EDA)

Access health metrics such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), breathing rate and more

Six months of Fitbit Premium gives you access to thousands of workout sessions like dance cardio, cycling, and more.

This device helps you to focus more on your health goals

Pre-order the Charge 6 online for $159.95 at Google Store, Fitbit website, and from global retailers. It is available worldwide later. Color options include obsidian, porcelain, and coral.

Fitbit has also released new accessories to fit consumers’ lifestyle.